Jeopardy! season 39 is set to arrive with a brand new episode this Tuesday, February 28, 2023, and continue the 2nd week of the highly exciting High School Reunion Tournament. This is going to be the 7th quarterfinal of 9 in the series.

The tournament began on February 20, 2023, and will continue until March 7, 2023. Moreover, twenty-seven out of the thirty players from the two season-long 35 Teen Tournaments have returned to participate in the desired game.

Without a shred of doubt, this particular tournament has been the best part of the 39th season. However, after the tournament, the season will continue with the normal format of Jeopardy!.

In the new Game 122 of the latest season, three promising university students, Audrey Satchivi, Lucas Miner, and Anish Maddipoti, will be seen battling against one another to win a spot for themselves at the next level of the competition. However, unlike the preceding years, 2023's competition will have no second chances or wildcards, pushing the stakes much higher.

Jeopardy!'s final round is another highlight of the show. Its popularity is unmatched as it gives the audience a golden opportunity to guess the answer to the final question before the episode airs.

February 28, 2023, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question of Game 122 of the show's 39th season reads:

"Her brothers, Castor & Pollux, saved her after Theseus stole her away as a kid; a larger force would seek her later in life"

This question is from the category "Names of Myth," a popular topic in Mythology. But sometimes, easy questions can also be tricky under pressure. Thus, it will be intriguing to witness which university student lands the correct answer.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The clue and solution to the final Jeopardy! question for the brand new round state:

Clue: Her brothers, Castor & Pollux, saved her after Theseus stole her away as a kid; a larger force would seek her later in life.

Solution: Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy, also known as Helen of Argos, is a well-known figure in Greek mythology who was considered the most enchanting woman in the world. She was the daughter of Leda and Zeus and the sister of Castor, Clytemnestra, Pollux, Phoebe, Philonoe, and Timandra. She is said to have been married to King Menelaus of Sparta. Her abduction resulted in the epic Trojan War.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The three contestants for the new round of Jeopardy! include a senior at Indiana University-Bloomington in Carmel, Indiana, Audrey Satchivi, a junior at Yale University in Miami, Florida, Lucas Miner, and a junior at the University of Texas at Austin in Austin, Texas, Anish Maddipoti.

It is safe to say that Jeopardy! is one of the most popular and beloved TV game shows all across the globe. Originally debuted in 1964, the fun and famous game show rose to the top of American television due to its catchy yet witty nature and interesting format.

This is a highly arresting classic game show that, for a long time, has entertained trivia lovers and quiz enthusiasts alike.

Catch the three university students in action in the latest quarterfinal of the High School Reunion Tournament.

