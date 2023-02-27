Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, February 27, 2023

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! is all set to return on Monday, February 27, 2023, and kickstart the second week of the High School Reunion Tournament. This will be the sixth quarterfinal in the series after five champions qualified the previous week.

Moreover, 27 of the 30 players from the two season 35 Teen Tournaments have returned to compete in this coveted event, and it has been one of the most fun parts of season 39. The season will resume its regular format after the tournament is over.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Rohan Kapileshwari, Claire Sattler, and Rhea Sinha will compete against each other to secure a place for themselves at the next stage of the contest. Unlike previous years, this year's contest will see no wildcards or second chances, raising the stakes even higher.

Jeopardy! is arguably one of the most famous TV shows in the world. Originally aired in 1964, the cult game show made its way to the forefront of American television owing to its offbeat nature and intriguing format. This highly engaging game show has for a long time entertained trivia enthusiasts and game show enjoyers alike. The final round of Jeopardy! is also one of the primary reasons for its soaring popularity, which still remains unmatched.

The final round of the game show has many offbeat elements that make it unique. Most importantly, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

However, as this can often be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 27, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Once Africa’s largest country in area, it dropped to third in 2011 when a portion of it declared independence."

This is from the category "African Countries." Geography-based topics are among the most common trivia topics and may be quite easy for smart students in the game tonight. However, easy questions can also often land participants in a compromising position in Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, February 27, 2023

The clue and solution to the final question of the upcoming round read as follows:

Clue: Once Africa’s largest country in the area, it dropped to third in 2011 when a portion of it declared independence.

Solution: Sudan.

South Sudan’s independence in 2011 from Sudan caused the colonizing country to fall below many countries and hence lose its geographical area.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, February 27, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Rohan Kapileshwari, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Claire Sattler, a senior at Yale University from Bonita Springs, Florida, and Rhea Sinha, a Cornell University graduate from Chatman, New Jersey.

Catch them in action in the upcoming quarterfinals of the High School Reunion Tournament.

