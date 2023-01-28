Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, January 27, 2023

The 39th season of Jeopardy! makes its return with its latest episode this Friday, January 27, 2023. Troy Meyer, the reigning king of the show's season 39, who made his sixth win in the preceding episode, returns to compete against two new participants and take forward his remarkable winning streak.

According to the official Jeopardy! synopsis, the format of the show involves:

"The answers are given first, and the contestants supply the questions. Three contestants, including the previous show's champion, compete in six categories and in three rounds (with each round's 'answers' being worth more prize money)."

Explaining the rounds of the game show, the synopsis further states:

"In the third round, ‘Final Jeopardy,’ the contestants can name their own jackpot -- as long as it's within the amount of money they've already earned. If a player finishes the second round with zero dollars, they are eliminated [from the final round]."

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



How did you do with tonight's Final Calling all history buffsHow did you do with tonight's Final #Jeopardy ! clue?: youtu.be/7qXUC684reA Calling all history buffs 📣 How did you do with tonight's Final #Jeopardy! clue?: youtu.be/7qXUC684reA https://t.co/e21fpOQHrR

In the upcoming episode, Dee Williams and Jake DeArruda will be seen competing against the six-day champion Troy Meyer. After his sixth win in the previous episode, Meyer now has a total of $214,802.

The final round of the trivia game is undoubtedly the most intriguing part of the show, with viewers from all across the world eagerly waiting to see the final round unfold. It is a fan-favorite round as it gives the audience the opportunity to guess the right answer before the correct answer is disclosed on the show. Although the final question can sometimes leave everyone in quite a tricky situation, it is still the most fun part.

January 27, 2023, Friday: Final Jeopardy! question

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy #Jeopardy! We should've known better than to have Ken sing We should've known better than to have Ken sing 😂 #Jeopardy! https://t.co/eHNvOBoEnh

The final question from the current season's 100th game reads:

"The 2007 biopic called “La Môme” in France, meaning “The Kid”, was released in the U.S. under this other French title"

The final question comes from the World Cinema category.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, January 27, 2023

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy #Jeopardy! Were you able to capitalize on this category? Were you able to capitalize on this category? 💰 #Jeopardy! https://t.co/fgbgRrH1Vl

The clue and solution to the final question of game 100 are as follows:

Clue: The 2007 biopic called “La Môme” in France, meaning “The Kid”, was released in the US under this other French title.

Solution: La Vie en Rose

Although the film was launched in France as La Môme, it was released as as La Vie en Rose in the United States. The 2007 movie is the highly acclaimed biopic of French singer Édith Piaf. One of the singer's most iconic songs was La Vie en Rose. At the prestigious 80th Academy Awards, actress Marion Cotillard went on to win the Best Actress Oscar for playing the role of Édith Piaf.

Jeopardy! contestants - Friday, January 27, 2023

For Friday, January 27's game 100, the list of three contestants entails Troy Meyer, a music executive from Tampa, Florida, research associate Dee Williams from Boston, Massachusetts, and delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda from Ludlow, Vermont.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy in the comments if you correctly responded to tonight's Final Drop ain the comments if you correctly responded to tonight's Final #Jeopardy ! clue: youtu.be/lUd5irvgfZU Drop a 📍 in the comments if you correctly responded to tonight's Final #Jeopardy! clue: youtu.be/lUd5irvgfZU https://t.co/3BRvFGlzHz

Watch the three promising participants competing to win in the latest episode's final Jeopardy! round.

