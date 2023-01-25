Jeopardy!, the fan-favorite classic trivia game show, which is currently on its 39th season, is scheduled to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The episode features the winner of the previous episode, Troy Meyer, who is now a three-day Jeopardy! champion and will return to hold his winning streak.

The official synopsis for the popular game show reads:

"A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories."

In the latest episode, Troy Meyer is seen battling it out with two newcomers, Joe Incollingo and Linda Napikoski. Without a shred of doubt, most fans of Jeopardy! have been eagerly waiting to witness another great participant accomplish a marvelous winning streak.

Meyer could be that winning participant, given his recent history at the game show. He has earned a three-day total of $97,600, which is a fair amount.

The last round of the game show is one of the biggest reasons behind its immense popularity. The final question of the show is generally when all 3 participants face a great dilemma, which is whether to play it safe or bet it all. For many beloved players, including James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Amy, the final question turned out to be their ultimate downfall.

With several perks available, the final round of the show makes it highly intriguing for fans. Most crucially, it enables the audience to take part from the comfort of their homes by guessing the right answer to the question. Sometimes, however, it can prove to be quite tricky. Nonetheless, it is safe to say that the final round is the most fun part of the show.

January 24, 2023, Tuesday: Final Jeopardy! question

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Troy Meyer plays TONIGHT on an all-new @ladygaga complimenting your outfit is a win no matter whatTroy Meyer plays TONIGHT on an all-new #Jeopardy .@ladygaga complimenting your outfit is a win no matter what 😎 Troy Meyer plays TONIGHT on an all-new #Jeopardy! https://t.co/7yKqpGKVqc

The final question from season 39's game 97, reads as follows:

"In the 1950s, The New York Times said this author "is writing about all lust" and his lecherous narrator "is all of us.""

The final question is from the category Foreign-Born Authors, which is a highly interesting category.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The clue and solution to the highly-intriguing final question are given below:

Clue: In the 1950s, The New York Times said this author "is writing about all lust" and his lecherous narrator "is all of us."

Solution: Vladimir Nabokov

In 1958, Elizabeth Janeway wrote an article titled, The Tragedy of Man Driven by Desire, about the famous novel Lolita, written by Vladimir Nabokov. Lolita is a 1955 book by Vladimir Nabokov, a Russian-American novelist, which chronicles the story of a middle-aged professor's obsession with a twelve-year-old girl.

Jeopardy! contestants - Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The 3 contestants for the January 24 game include Troy Meyer - a music executive from Tampa, Florida, Linda Napikoski - an ESL instructor and Joe Incollingo - a film and TV publicist.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Category aSIDE, we don't think Anne was too far off here. Category aSIDE, we don't think Anne was too far off here. https://t.co/ccii6mS0rO

Undoubtedly one of the most addictive and fun game shows in the world, Jeopardy! began in the early 1960s. Ever since its arrival, the show has only continued to evolve for the better with time to make the trivia-based game show up to date and to meet the current audience's demands.

Don't forget to catch the three contestants in action in the final Jeopardy! round.

Poll : 0 votes