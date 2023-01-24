Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 23, 2023, Monday

The new week started with Jeopardy! Season 39 airing a new episode on Monday, January 23, 2023, featuring two-day champion Troy Meyer.

As per the show’s format, he returned to the show to defend his win against two new players — Anne Faircloth, a farmer from Clinton, North Carolina, and Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC.

The official synopsis of the game show reads:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

Troy, a music executive from Tampa, Florida, won two games with a total score of $62,600. In the latest episode, he returned to play his third game.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Troy Meyer

After last Friday’s episode, Troy Meyer returned to play his third game on Monday against two new players. In the latest episode, he had a great run.

The categories for the first round included “City Name Changes, The Oscar-Winning Formula, Medications, “Side” Effects, Chess Pains, Boating After Meals.”

Troy played wonderfully in round 1. He not only found the first Daily Double but also gave zero incorrect answers. With 17 correct responses, Troy took the lead in the first round and banked $13,600. Duncan Bowling’s game was commendable as compared to the third player, Anne Faircloth. The latter struggled to get a hold of the signaling device and thus could only attempt eight questions, out of which five were correct and three were incorrect. She scored -$400, while Duncan landed in second place with a score of $5,200.

In the second round, the categories were “Afghanistan & Pakistan, Now That’s Novel, Potent “P”otables, TV Connectors, Words Of Peace, Hey…Where’d Ya Go?”

The Double Jeopardy round gave Troy both the Daily Doubles. He found them one after the other, however, could only win one Daily Double. Losing one of them didn’t affect Troy’s position on the scoreboard as he was at the top with a score of $32,000. Duncan played decently well and banked $13,600 in round 2. Anne was still struggling and could only attempt two questions in this round. Unfortunately, one of the answers she gave was incorrect, and she ended up with a score of $0. According to the show’s rules, Anne didn’t qualify for the final round.

Duncan and Troy played the Final Jeopardy round as Anne was disqualified. Both the players gave the correct answer to the final question. With Troy already in the lead, the final score didn’t affect the scoreboard.

Hence, Troy Meyer won Jeopardy! today.

Troy Meyer: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the final round of the January 23 episode, the category was “Astronomy & Geography,” and the clue/question read:

“At the winter solstice, the sun is in Sagittarius; it once appeared in this constellation, giving a geographic feature its name.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Capricorn.”

Troy and Duncan gave the correct answer to the final clue in the latest episode. Anne didn’t participate in the third round as she scored zero dollars in round 2. As per the game show’s rules, “If a player finishes the second round with zero dollars, they are eliminated from Final Jeopardy.”

Take a look at the final results of the January 23 episode:

Troy Meyer: $32,000 + $3,000 = $35,000 (What is Capricorn) (3-day total: $97,600)

Duncan Bowling: $13,600 + $2,500 = $16,100 (What is Capricorn?)

Anne Faircloth: $0 (Disqualified)

With today’s win, Troy became the three-day champion with a score of $97,600. The Florida native will now return in the next episode to play his fourth game against two new contestants.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the syndicated game show will air a new episode on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

