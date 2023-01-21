Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 20, 2023, Friday

Jeopardy! Season 39 aired a brand new episode on Friday, January 20, 2023, featuring three players.

As per the show’s format, a game consists of three rounds played by a returning champion and two new players. The contestant with the highest amount at the end of the game wins and returns to play his/her/their next game the following day against new participants.

In the January 20 episode, the returning champion was Troy Meyer, a music executive from Tampa, Florida. He won his first game on Thursday, banking $27,600, and became the one-day winner.

He returned to the show for his second game on Friday to play against two new contestants — Eric Kerr-Heraly, a teacher & school administrator from Houston, Texas, and Mark Fabros, a strategy consultant from New York, New York.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Troy Meyer

After winning in the January 19 episode, Troy Meyer managed to continue his winning streak in his second game as well.

In the January 20 episode, the categories for the first round were “Moonstruck, Whirled Events, Repetitive Music, “D” Adjectives, Safe, Sound.”

Troy could have won the first round but new player Mark Fabros found the first Daily Double and took the lead. The latter gave 11 correct answers and one wrong answer and banked $10,000. Troy, on the other hand, delivered 12 correct responses with zero incorrect answers, but couldn’t take the lead in the game as his score was $7,400. Another new player, Eric Kerr-Heraly, struggled to compete with his fellow challengers. He gave five correct and one incorrect answer, scoring $2,000 in the first round.

In the second round, the categories included “American Lit, This Piece Of Paper Will Tell You What To Do, 2-Word Science Terms, Street Smarts, Jason, As The French Say.”

Troy had a great time in the Double Jeopardy round. He not only delivered the highest number of correct answers but also found two Daily Doubles and won them. His score going into the final round was $33,400, which changed the game for him. While he took the lead, the remaining players were far behind. Mark banked $10,400 and Eric scored $7,600 in round 2.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Troy and Mark gave the correct answer to the final question. Troy wagered a conservative amount that didn’t affect her rank on the scoreboard. Mark went for over $4,000, which helped him touch the $15,000 mark. Eric, on the other hand, lost his $2,000 bet and ended up in third place.

Hence, Troy Meyer won Jeopardy! today.

Troy Meyer: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The Final Jeopardy round of the January 20 episode was under the category of “Television.” The final question, in the form of a clue, read:

"Mike Post combined the sound of a slamming jail door, an anvil & 100 men stomping on a floor for this series that debuted in 1990.”

The correct response to the final round’s clue was “Law & Order.”

Mark and Troy gave the correct answer to the final question, while Eric got it wrong as he wrote, “Home Improvement.”

Take a look at the final results of the January 20 episode:

Troy Meyer: $33,400 + $1,600 = $35,000 (What is Law and Order?) (2-day total: $62,600)

Mark Fabros: $10,400 + $4,801 = $15,201 (What is Law and Order?)

Eric Kerr-Heraly: $7,600 – $2,000 = $5,600 (What is Home Improvement?)

With today’s win, Troy became the two-day champion with a score of $62,600. He will now return next week to defend his second game win against new players.

The next episode of the Ken Jennings-hosted show will air on Monday, January 23, 2023.

