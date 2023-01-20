Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, January 19, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, January 2023. The game show has seen a turbulent change in winning participants. Erin Portman will return as the new champion, as has been the case since Ray Lalonde's downfall, who had an incredible run before being defeated by another player. Erin Portman had a fantastic round, amassing $31,201 in a single day, which is nearly double her predecessor's earnings.

In the upcoming episode, Erin Portman, a high school English teacher from Naperville, Illinois, will face off against Troy Meyer, a music executive from Tampa, Florida, and Hillary Kotler, a childcare professional from Columbia, Maryland. The new round is sure to be full of exciting drama, especially if Erin Portman can stay afloat for the next few days, and early indications of her gameplay suggest that she will be here for the long haul.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

January 19, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Like Sir Thomas More, three 16th century English queens are buried at this location."

The category for the upcoming round is "British Landmarks." This is a relatively common topic as it is related to history.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question, which adds an interesting dynamic to the game.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, January 19, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Like Sir Thomas More, three 16th-century English queens are buried at this location.

Solution: Tower of London

The Tower of London, officially His Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress of the Tower of London, is a historic castle in England with a lot of historical significance.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, January 19, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Erin Portman, a high school English teacher from Naperville, Illinois, Troy Meyer, a music executive from Tampa, Florida, and Hillary Kotler, a childcare professional from Columbia, Maryland.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

