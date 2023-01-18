Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return to the TV screens with a new episode on Tuesday, 17, 2023. The new episode will see a new champion in the form of Katie Palumbo. Palumbo beat Yogesh Raut in the previous episode after the latter managed to play brilliantly in his previous three days. Katie Palumbo managed to earn a reported amount of $23,100 on her first day and will look to build on it in the upcoming episode.

The upcoming episode of the game show will feature Katie Palumbo, a museum interpreter from Amawalk, New York, Vince Bacani, a risk manager from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and Stephanie Pakula, an aerospace engineer from Cambridge, Massachusetts eyeing the big prize.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

January 17, 2023, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Mimal, sometimes said to be the silhouette of a chef or elf, stands for Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, and these 2 states."

This question is from the category "Geography Mnemonics'', which is a common category for trivia.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The clue and solution to the final question for the upcoming round read as follows:

Solution: Arkansas and Louisiana.

The U.S. States known as Mimalstand stand for Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round are Katie Palumbo, a museum interpreter from Amawalk, New York, Vince Bacani, a risk manager from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and Stephanie Pakula, an aerospace engineer from Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

