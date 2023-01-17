Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 16, 2023, Monday

Jeopardy! Season 39 kickstarted the new week with a returning player and two new contestants on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The Emmy-winning TV program is the longest-running game show of all time. Explaining the origin of the series, its official website reads:

“Jeopardy! was born March 30, 1964, when the first-ever episode aired at 11:30 a.m. on NBC. The birth parents were Merv and Julann Griffin and attending was Art Fleming. The NBC daytime version of the show (which ran until 1975) paved the way for the current syndicated program that debuted in 1984.”

Meanwhile, the January 16 episode welcomed back three-day winner Yogesh Raut, who first appeared on the show on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

In the latest episode, the blogger, podcaster, and freelance writer from Springfield, Illinois played against two new players — Katie Palumbo, a museum interpreter from Amawalk, New York, and Jimmy Davoren, a teacher from Coronado, California.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Katie Palumbo

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

This solid black outfit has a nice sweater texture and a crossover front! She also has a patch or logo of some kind on the left sleeve and I’m interested to know what the earrings are.

I loved her manner of answering calmly and clearly!

#Jeopardy Katie Palumbo Fashion 1/16/23This solid black outfit has a nice sweater texture and a crossover front! She also has a patch or logo of some kind on the left sleeve and I'm interested to know what the earrings are.I loved her manner of answering calmly and clearly!

The January 16 game turned out to be pretty intense between returning champion Yogesh Raut and new player Katie Palumbo.

In the first round, the categories included “The Colors Of Science, Major League Baseball Teams, Circles, Squares & Dodecahedrons, Clichés Rephrase, Pure Bread, Dog Tales.”

Katie was thriving in the game from the start. She gave 13 correct answers in round 1 with zero incorrect responses and scored $5,600. Despite her efforts, she landed in second place as Yogesh found the first Daily Double. In addition to doubling up his score, he gave 11 correct and one incorrect answer and banked $9,200. Jimmy Davoren, on the other hand, delivered only five correct responses and scored $3,400.

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

UM, EXCUSE ME?? THIS HAIR? I’M SPEECHLESS?

Like I need to understand the physics of how this is even possible.

And his anecdote was badass.

#Jeopardy Jimmy Davoren Fashion 1/16/23UM, EXCUSE ME?? THIS HAIR? I'M SPEECHLESS?Like I need to understand the physics of how this is even possible.And his anecdote was badass.

The categories for the second round were “Small Town America & Canada, Royal History, Tattoos, Letters Of The Law, The Singer Who Played…, Short A.”

Katie and Yogesh had their battle faces on as they played the Double Jeopardy round. Both found Daily Doubles and successfully saw a jump in their respective scores. While Yogesh wagered $5,000, Katie bet $8,000. The latter was now leading the game as her score was $25,600 with zero wrong answers. Yogesh was just behind Katie with a score of $23,800. Jimmy tried his level best to compete against fellow contestants. His score going into the finals was $11,400.

In the Final Jeopardy round, none of the players were able to give the correct answer to the final question. Despite wagering the smallest amount compared to others, Yogesh failed to beat Katie. He ended up in second place, while Katie took the lead. The difference between their scores was just $299. Jimmy wagered all his winning amount and lost the bet, thus, went home empty-handed.

Hence, Katie Palumbo won Jeopardy! today.

Katie Palumbo: Tonight's winner (Image via @JPCrowl/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round in the January 16 episode was “Business Milestones,” and the final clue read:

“These were first sold in 1908, at a price equivalent to about $27,000 today.”

The correct response to the final question was “Ford Model T.”

All three players were unable to correctly answer the final question. While Yogesh wrote “Treasury bonds,” Katie and Jimmy guessed “cars” and “gov. bonds” respectively.

Take a look at the final results of the January 16 episode:

Katie Palumbo: $25,600 – $2,500 = $23,100 (What are cars?) (1-day total: $23,100)

Yogesh Raut: $23,800 – $999 = $22,801 (What are Treasury bonds?)

Jimmy Davoren: $11,400 – $11,400 = $0 (What are stocks gov. bond?)

With just a few dollars difference, Yogesh lost his fourth game to Katie. The latter, on the other hand, won her first game and became the one-day champion with a score of $23,100. She will now return to the show in the next episode to play against two new participants.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the syndicated game show will air a new episode on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

