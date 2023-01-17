Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, January 16, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another new episode on Monday, January 16, 2023. Season 39 of the show has nearly caught up to pace with the brilliant 38th season, which featured some big names like Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amodio. This upcoming episode will see Yogesh Raut return for another game after his impressive performance in his last three appearances. He has already made $96,403 in his three days on the show.

The upcoming episode of the show will feature Yogesh Raut from Springfield, Illinois, Jimmy Davoren from Coronado, California, and Katie Palumbo from Amawalk, New York, facing off against each other to claim the grand prize. Yogesh seems comfortable in his seat and will likely try to extend his streak much further.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world that has been around for a very long time. It originally began in the early 1960s and has been continuously evolving ever since. Not only has the game show managed to hold on to its appeal over the many decades, but it has also become much better over the years.

The engaging nature and offbeat format of the game show have become a signature that is recognizable around the world. The final round of the show is also one of the main reasons for this constantly growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has plenty of aspects that make it appealing to viewers. This also includes the final round's ability to allow viewers to participate. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

However, doing this every day can be quite a struggle for viewers. Below, you can find the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode.

January 16, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"These were first sold in 1908, at a price equivalent to about $27,000 today."

This question is from the category "Business Milestones." This is a rather offbeat topic that does not share many similarities with the categories that have come up in recent days. It will be interesting to see how the participants react to this.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, January 16, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Ford Model T.

The famous Ford Model T was the first car that was built using “assembly line” technology, something that became the norm in the years that followed.

Jeopardy! contestants today: January 16, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Yogesh Raut, a blogger, podcaster & freelance writer originally from Springfield, Illinois, Jimmy Davoren, a teacher from Coronado, California, and Katie Palumbo, a museum interpreter from Amawalk, New York.

