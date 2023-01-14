Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 13, 2023, Friday

The two-day champion Yogesh Raut returned to Jeopardy! Season 39 on Friday, January 13, 2023, to defend his win against two new players.

Originally hailing from Springfield, Illinois, Yogesh is a blogger, podcaster, and freelance writer. He first appeared on the show on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, where he defeated two-day winner Connor Sears.

In the latest episode of the Ken Jennings-hosted season, Yogesh (2-day score: $75,202) played against two new contestants — Brenda Crowell, a freelance writer and crisis worker trainee from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Michael Cavaliere, a consultant from New York, New York.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Yogesh Raut

Despite being in second place in the first two rounds, Yogesh Raut still managed to top the scoreboard in the end.

In the January 13 episode, the categories for the first round included “Let’s Talk Galaxies, A Side Of Faberge Eggs, Literary Overlaps, You Brought Me Fame & Fortune, & Everything That Goes With It, I Thank You All.”

New player Michael Cavaliere had a wonderful time in round 1 as he won a Daily Double and crossed the $10,000 before the first commercial break. His total score was $10,800 by the end of the first round. The returning champion, Yogesh, gave 11 correct answers but lost money by giving three incorrect responses. He banked $4,200 and landed in second place. Brenda Crowell, on the other hand, struggled to score in the competition. She ended up in a third place with a score of -$600 with three correct and two incorrect answers.

In the second round, the categories were “Born Or Died In 1923, 8-Letter Words, A Linear Category, Historical Movements, The City Square, I Said Dance!”

Michael was the Daily Double king in today’s episode. He picked both of them in round 2 but got only one Daily Double right. Despite losing his second Daily Double, Michael was leading the Double Jeopardy round. He scored $21,200 with a total number of 25 correct answers. Yogesh’s number of correct responses was also 25. After round 1, the returning champion came a long way in the second segment. He was not far behind Michael’s total score. The Illinois native’s round 2 score was $19,000, while Brenda couldn’t manage to come out from her negative scores. She banked -$600 in this round.

The Final Jeopardy round had only two players as Brenda didn’t qualify to play due to her negative score. This was the round where the game went in a different direction. While the first two rounds saw Michael ruling the scoreboard, he lost his touch in the final round. Yogesh was the only player to give the correct answer to the final question and thus he surpassed Michael’s total score.

Hence, Yogesh Raut won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the Final Jeopardy of the January 13 episode, the category was “In The Bookstore.” The clue/final question read:

“The name of this author dead since 2013 now appears on books written by a former U.S. marshal & a former Apache helicopter pilot.”

The solution to the final clue was “Tom Clancy.”

Only Yogesh gave the correct answer, while Michael wrote “Heller.” Brenda didn’t participate as she was disqualified in the final round after scoring negative in the first two rounds.

Take a look at the final results of the January 13 episode:

Yogesh Raut: $19,000 + $2,201 = $21,201 (Who is Tom Clancy) (3-day total: $96,403)

Michael Cavaliere: $21,200 – $16,801 = $4,399 (Who is Heller?)

Brenda Crowell: -$600 (disqualified)

Yogesh’s luck worked in the final round that helped him beat Michael and top the scoreboard. With today’s win, the Illinois blogger has now become the three-day champion with a total score of $96,403.

Yogesh will return next week to play his fourth game. The next episode of the syndicated game show will air on Monday, January 16, 2023.

