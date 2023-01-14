Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, January 13, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to air a new episode on Friday, January 13, 2023. This episode will see the return of Yogesh Raut for his third game in a row after he successfully won another round with great conviction. With $75,202 already under his belt, Yogesh seems to be cruising to victory. But it would take quite a trivia genius to match the likes of Ray Lalonde and Cris Pannullo, who have already made their marks on the latest season of the game show.

In the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, Yogesh Raut, a blogger, podcaster, and freelance writer originally from Springfield, Illinois, will face off against Brenda Crowell, a freelance writer and crisis worker trainee from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Michael Cavaliere, a consultant from New York, New York. This could be Yogesh's third consecutive win and also his chance to touch $100,000 in a single go.

Jeopardy! is widely regarded as one of the most popular game shows in the world. With a long and illustrious history that dates back to the early 1960s, it is no wonder that the game show has a massive fanbase that stretches across the globe. A lot of it is because of its engaging nature and offbeat format, things that have managed to hold their value in rapidly changing times. The final round of the popular game show is also one of the major reasons for its rising popularity, even in the present day.

In the final round of the show, viewers have a lot they can indulge in, including the final question. Viewers can be a part of the game by successfully answering the final round's question in each episode. This has become a cult practice over the many years of the game show. However, doing this on a daily basis can be exhausting. Hence, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 13, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question is from the category "In The Bookstore"

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"The name of this author dead since 2013 now appears on books written by a former U.S. marshal & a former Apache helicopter pilot."

This appears to be a very interesting topic. Of course, it is quite varied and may consist of a broad range of books, but it should still be very exciting.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, January 13, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: The name of this author dead since 2013 now appears on books written by a former U.S. marshal & a former Apache helicopter pilot.

Solution: Tom Clancy.

Tom Clancy is a famous author known for his book The Hunt for Red October, featuring protagonist Jack Ryan. This later became a prominent game and film series.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, January 13, 2023

Catch them in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

