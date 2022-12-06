Barmageddon: Everything you need to know about the game show Nikki Bella is hosting

Nikki Bella Bella was a WWE Superstar for almost a decade and made a Hall of Fame-worthy career out of it. Since leaving the squared circle, Nikki Bella has made a massive career in the TV industry doing multiple reality shows.

The latest show to be hosted by the Hall of Famer is Barmageddon. Blake Shelton, Carson Daly, Chris Wagner, and Lee Metzger will produce the show under the JLP Pictures and White Label Productions banner. The show will take place at the Ole Red Bar, a bar owned by Shelton, in Nashville.

Nikki & Brie @BellaTwins Watch me host 🥳🍾🥃 THIS is what I call a good time! 🤠 And an open barWatch me host #Barmageddon with Blake Shelton and Carson Daly TONIGHT at 11/10c on USA Network!🥳🍾🥃 THIS is what I call a good time! 🤠 And an open bar 😘 Watch me host #Barmageddon with Blake Shelton and Carson Daly TONIGHT at 11/10c on USA Network! 🍻🥳🍾🥃😋 https://t.co/BcZHNrh07D

In the bar-themed game show's first season, two celebrities will compete against each other in five pub games. The show aired on December 5, 2022, on the USA Network.

A total of seven episodes have been announced so far. Here is the lineup:

Episode 1: Blake Shelton (Singer) vs Kane Brown (Singer)

Episode 2: Gwen Stefani (Singer) vs Sheryl Crow (Musician)

Episode 3: Clint Bowyer (Former Racecar Driver) vs Jimmie Johnson (Racecar Driver)

Episode 4: Jay Pharaoh (Actor) vs Martin Kove (Actor)

Episode 5: Brie Bella (Pro Wrestler) vs Sasha Banks (Pro Wrestler)

Episode 6: Mike Vrabel (NFL coach) vs Trace Adkins (Singer)

Episode 7: Lil Rel Howery (Actor) vs Malin Åkerman (Actress)

Nikki Bella is spending her personal time with her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, and her son

Apart from being a successful businesswoman and Hall of Famer, Bella has also been thriving in her private life.

After a highly-publicized relationship and breakup with John Cena, Nikki Bella settled down with Artem Chigvintsev. They first met on the reality show Dancing With The Stars. The couple married on August 26, 2022, and has a son named Matteo.

In an interview, the former Divas Champion spoke about life post-marriage. She revealed a few reasons stating why Artem is the perfect man for her.

“I have a lot of energy and Artem calms me in every aspect of life. And he’s brought a lot of grace into my life. Being a fighter and a tomboy, I just, in a way, can be rough around the edges. And he’s brought this beautiful grace into my life that has made me take on life in such a beautiful, calming, soft way," said Nikki Bella. [H/T US Weekly]

Nikki Bella doesn't actively wrestle in WWE anymore. However, she makes sporadic appearances for the company and is an ambassador for the global juggernaut.

