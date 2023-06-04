Who is Avantgardey? Japanese girl group stun judges on America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document the second round of auditions, where a brand new batch of contestants will deliver their talent. They will give it their all to impress judges and viewers to get selected and advance to the next round of the competition.

On this week's episode of AGT, Japanese group Avantgardey will be seen delivering an incredible synchronized dance performance, leaving the judges and the live audience entertained. They were seen having the time of their lives as they also had the entire audience dancing along with them.

The hit NBC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience and has cemented its place as one of the most legendary reality competitions on television.

Season 18 has seen contestants from all around the world make their debut on stage and deliver impressive talent in the hopes of moving forward and eventually winning the coveted title and the $1 million cash prize.

Avantgardey delivers an interesting performance on AGT season 18

Season 18 of America's Got Talent (AGT) has seen a lot of talent in its season premiere last week. The show began its auditions rounds and saw contestants/acts from diverse backgrounds and from around the globe take to the stage with their talent and impress judges and viewers.

The official synopsis of this week's episode, titled Auditions 2, reads:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages auditions for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

To impress judges in the second round of AGT auditions are Japanese girl group Avantgarde. Their performance was showcased as part of the early release video on the show's social media pages. The group is founded by Akane, who is also the producer and the choreographer.

The group was founded in February 2022 and is well-known for its synchronized dance moves and funny expressions.

They rose to some fame after they performed with popular American DJ Steve Aoki at one of his concerts in January 2023. The girls will now be seen showcasing their talent to the American audience.

Avantgardey appeared on stage with matching outfits like uniforms and delivered an extremely entertaining act. Their dance moves and different unique facial expressions had the judges and the live audience smiling and dancing throughout. The song was also fast-paced, which made for an even more impressive act.

They managed to keep their dance moves and expressions consistent throughout their AGT performance. The group's similar hairstyles and efficient formations left everyone impressed. By the end of their performance, the judges were on their feet and the act received immense applause.

Heidi complimented their dance and felt they were "beyond in-sync," further expressing that she saw their "Japanese soul." Sofia echoed her fellow judge's sentiments and noted that it was weird in a way that they had never seen.

Simon called their performance "genius" and thanked them for coming all the way from Osaka, Japan, to perform on stage.

The AGT judges mimicked the group's hand gestures and gave their approval. Avantgardey advcanced to the next round of the competition.

Founder Akane told media outlets:

“I want our dance to make people smile and forget their bad things. Our goal is to deliver an addictive performance that will stick in people’s minds long after seeing it.”

Season 18 of America's Got Talent (AGT) promises to keep viewers hooked and entertained throughout the installment. More acts will make their debut on the stage and deliver a variety of talent. Viewers will have to wait and see which acts make it forward in the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

