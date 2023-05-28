America’s Got Talent (AGT) season 18 contestants: Meet the acts competing for the title

America’s Got Talent season 18 is all set to premiere on NBC on Tuesday, May 30, at 8 pm ET. The new season will follow the show’s previous format, where talented individuals show off their skills and compete with other contestants to win the grand prize of $1 million.

The initial episodes of the season will feature many auditionees trying to impress host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel so that they can enter the competition. Each contestant will perform one act featuring their talent and must get at least three votes to proceed in the show.

NBC has not released the complete list of individuals who will be auditioning for America’s Got Talent season 18, but some have already shared the news via social media.

Contestants who will be seen on America’s Got Talent season 18

Ada Vox

29-year-old drag queen Ada Vox is from San Antonio, Texas. She was the runner-up of the Queen of the Universe competition and also participated in American Idol. Vox will now showcase her singing skills on America’s Got Talent season 18.

The Parent Jam

The Parent Jam dance group was created by choreographer Phil Wright in 2017 to encourage kids and families to perform together. Phil himself has worked with big industry names like Lil Nas X and Will Smith. He has also inspired the Disney show Fam Jam.

Liberty Barros

14-year-old Liberty Barros is a world-renowned gymnast who holds the record for the most "chest-to-floor back bends," according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Now, this young contortionist will perform on the America’s Got Talent stage after competing in Britain’s Got Talent. She was a semi-finalist on Spain's Got Talent.

Donovyn Diaz

Diaz is a professional dancer and choreographer with over 7,000 followers on Instagram. His videos show him dancing effortlessly, with many flips and high jumps. He is also an actor and a gymnast.

BJ Griffin

Originally from Detroit, Michigan, BJ Griffin is a popular singer and cellist. He is the founder of a band called BJ Griffin and the Galaxy Groove. Griffin has also released many original songs, like Cruisin’, On My Mind, and Time.

The Rybka Twins

Twin sisters Teagan and Sam have more than 14 million TikTok followers and 7 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, where they often post dancing videos. They often include acrobatics into their show-stopping routines. The sisters have also competed in Australia's Got Talent.

Mason Olshavsky

Singer Mason Olshavsky is known for his Broadway performances. The 20-year-old performer also does theater performances and plans on becoming a plastic surgeon. He often posts pictures with his girlfriend, Ella Therriault.

Anna DeGuzman

24-year-old magician Anna DeGuzman has already appeared on Australia’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us. She has shown off her tricks in multiple parts of the world and is all set to compete in America’s Got Talent season 18. Anna has been featured in many TV shows on Disney and ESPN.

Sean Does Magic

Magician Sean Sotaridona is a Dutch-American YouTuber known for his impressive magic tricks that he does in short videos. He has over 6 million subscribers and also teaches some card tricks that can be performed by the audience. Sean has 20 million Tik-Tok followers.

LA CAN Freedom Singers

The Los Angeles Community Action Network group is a singing group made up of Skid Row residents. The team has a deep passion for "community and social justice," and they intend to bring some attention to their work. They recently released a new freedom single called Did You Know.

The Zoo

The Zoo is a dancing group made up of members of very different ages. The group is originally from Las Vegas and has won the BOTY tournament five times. They also own a training center called Zoologic Empire.

Chibi Unity

This dance group from Niigata, Japan, has won the VIBEJR championship five times. They often include hip-hop in their fast dance routines and have more than 600 videos on their YouTube channel. The team has been featured on The Street Dance of China.

Kevin Li

Magician Kevin Li has performed in front of celebrities like Kevin Durant and Michelle Yeoh. He was the youngest performer on Penn and Teller: Fool Us, and he did fool them with his tricks. Li has collaborated with many brands, like Netflix and Instagram.

Matty Benedetto

Inventor Matty Benedetto is from Burlington, Vermont. He is the founder of Unnecessary Inventions, a company that has designed over 325 products that solve problems that don’t even exist. It looks like he will come on stage with a brand new invention.

Duo Acero

Acrobatic duo Edison and Giselle will scare the America’s Got Talent judges with their high jumps and aerial acts. Fans might also see their incredible pole performances on one of the stages of the competition. They have more than 3,000 followers on Instagram.

Sharpe Family Singers

Sharpe Family Singers is a musical family group that lives in a house in Basking Ridge. They have more than 8 million followers on TikTok, and all six members of the group will perform on the America’s Got Talent stage. The band also owns a brand label under the name SFS.

Rob Potylo

Musical comedian Rob Potylo has appeared on many TV shows, like Chyna Documentary and Robby Roadsteamer. He will be seen playing “a bunch of Children’s Songs For Adults” during his America’s Got Talent auditions. Rob is also a film producer and has more than 5,000 followers on Instagram.

Fans will be able to stream new episodes of America’s Got Talent every Tuesday on NBC at 8 pm ET.

