Masters of Illusion 2023: Meet the performers from episode 1

Masters of Illusion is set to return with another season this Saturday. Season 9 is set to bring viewers multiple talented magicians and illusionists in each episode.

Set to appear in the first episode are Alexandra Duvivier, Farrell Dillon, Eric Buss, Xavier Mortimer, Deadly Games, and Ed Alonzo.

Episode 1’s description reads:

Meet the magicians set to appear in Masters of Illusion season 9 episode 1

The upcoming season of Masters of Illusion is set to premiere on Saturday and will feature five magicians in the first episode.

Ed Alonzo

Ed Alonzo likes to mix comedy with magic, and is known for his signature look, consisting of an “explosive hairstyle” and retro attire. The magician, comedian, actor, and entertainer toured the world with Britney Spears and was hired by Michael Jackson to create illusions for the O2 Arena London concert This Is It in 2009. The Masters of Illusion magician has appeared in numerous shows, including NBC’s Las Vegas, Full House, Murphy Brown, and more.

Xavier Mortimer

The French magician grew up in South of France, started performing at a very young age, was a student at the School of Music and Dance in La Rochelle, and then went on to study acting and mining at the Jaques Lecoq School in Paris and London. The creator and performer of Masters of Illusion composes music for his shows along with his own illusions.

He gained international recognition by appearing as a guest on mainstream TV between 2013 and 2018, followed by his Las Vegas show being voted Best Magic show by the Las Vegas Review Journal and Best Family Friendly show the following year. The year after that, he started on the journey of becoming a social media personality and currently has more than 6 billion views on his videos and more than 13 million followers across multiple platforms.

Eric Buss

Eric Buss was born in Arizona and started learning magic at the age of 16, and once he combined his passion with skills, he knew he wanted to be a professional comedy magician. He creates his own gadgets and wins audiences over with his personality.

His website states:

"His high-energy, and hilarious act has been called, “Pure Art, Pure Madness!” It combines crazy inventions and Eric’s high-octane sugar rush of comedy into a non-stop ride of mischief and magical gadgetry that most people could never imagine."

Farrell Dillon

Farrell is a graduate of the Chavez School of Magic and has appeared in all the previous seasons of Masters of Illusion. He has previously appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, The Today Show, and was nominated for Best Stage Magician of the Year by Hollywood’s Famous Magic.

Alexandra Duvivier

The magician is the recipient of the Mandrake d’Or and the first female magician to have been able to fool Penn and Teller during Fool Us. She is the daughter of Dominique Duvivier, a well-established musician, however, she was never pushed to follow in his footsteps.

Deadly Games

Alfredo Silva, also known as Deadly Games, is a popular Brazilian Circus performer. He previously appeared on America's Got Talent in 2016. He performed a knife-throwing act called "Deadly Games" with his then-wife, Anna Silva.

He appeared on AGT a few more times. He also auditioned for Slovakia’s Got Talent with his fiance, Poland’s Got Talent winner, Aleksandra Kiedrowicz, and earned a golden buzzer.

Hosted by Dean Cain, Masters of Illusion will premiere on Saturday, February 11, at 8 pm ET on CW.

