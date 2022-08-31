Who are Penn Jillette and Teller? Renowned magician-duo to appear on Guy’s Ultimate Game Night Season 1

Guy's Ultimate Game Night, Food Network's new culinary show, is set to release on August 31. The show will have Teller and Penn, a pair of magicians, as celebrity contestants. The pair have been in the magicians' industry for the past 45 years.

Ultimate Game Night will feature celebrity contestants from different fields performing fun culinary challenges to ultimately win the grand cash prize. The winning celebrity contestant will get to donate the cash prize to a charity of their choice.

Penn and Teller from Guy's Ultimate Game Night have been together since the 1970s

67-year-old Penn and 74-year-old Teller were introduced to each other by Wier Chrisemer. They performed their first show at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival on August 19, 1975.

The two are highly known for their Las Vegas show at The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, which got them an impressive eight wins as Las Vegas Magicians of the Year and was also called "the single best show in Vegas" by the Los Angeles Times.

Also, their hit series Penn & Teller: Fool Us! for The CW Network, on which newcomers and magic veterans try to fool Penn & Teller for a chance to star in the pair's hit Las Vegas stage show, was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and will return for an eighth season in late 2021.

Apart from this, they have also appeared in renowned shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Friends, The Simpsons, Colbert, Modern Family, and The Big Bang Theory. They have also appeared in their own specials for NBC, ABC, PBS, and Comedy Central, which won them an Emmy and a Writer's Guild Award.

Also, the duo's show Penn & Teller: BS! was nominated for 13 Emmys and was the longest-running series in the network's history. The show highlighted the pair's devoted skepticism by tackling the fakes and frauds behind topics like alien abduction, psychics, and bottled water.

Nevertheless, as an individual, Teller directed versions of Macbeth and The Tempest that toured raves from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He also co-wrote and directed the Off-Broadway thriller Play Dead and has written two books.

On the other hand, Penn has written three books, including the New York Times Best Sellers, God No! and Presto. He hosted the NBC game show Identity and displayed his ballroom shoes for ABC's hit Dancing With The Stars. The magician also showed his business savvy on two seasons of NBC's All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.

What is Guy's Ultimate Game Night all about?

Guy's Ultimate Game Night is a mix of talk, culinary, and game shows. It will be hosted by chef Guy Fieri and Antonio Lafaso, who will also help the celebrity contestants perform the culinary tasks.

The celebrity contestants appearing on the show are:

Chef Nyesha Arrington

Actress Lauren Ash

Chef Maneet Chauhan

Actor Ben Feldman

Actress Vivica A. Fox

Television host Kevin Frazier

Comedian Ron Funches

Actor Billy Gardell

Sports reporter Jay Glazer

Television host Matt Iseman

Magicians Penn Jillette and Teller

Chef Troy Johnson

Television personality Carson Kressley

Actress Natasha Leggero

Olympian Tara Lipinski

Comedian Cheech Marin

Television personality Ross Mathews

Chef Aaron May

Television host Maria Menounos

Musician Brett Michaels

Actress Alyssa Milano

Comedian Bobby Moynihan

Actress Francia Raisa

Filmmaker Kevin Smith

Television host Charissa Thompson

Chef Jet Tila

Television host Nischelle Turner

DJ tWitch

Chef Michael Voltaggio

Olympian Johnny Weir

Comedian Kym Whitley

Musician Carnie Wilson

Viewers can watch the premiere of Guy's Ultimate Game Night on August 31 at 9.00 pm ET.

