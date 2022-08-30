Who is Jay Glazer? The TV personality is all set to appear on Guy’s Ultimate Game Night Season 1

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night is set to premiere on August 31, at 9 pm ET on Food Network. The culinary game show will feature numerous celebrities as they play food-inspired games and have a blast. One of the celebrities invited to Guy’s Ultimate Game Night is Jay Glazer. The sports reporter is set to appear on the show alongside actress Vivica A. Fox, NFL sportscaster Charissa Thompson and NFL legend Andrew Whitworth in episode 2 of Guy’s Ultimate Game Night.

The synopsis of episode 2, titled Greetings From Flavortown, reads:

“Iconic actor Vivica A. Fox joins Fox NFL sportscasters Charissa Thompson and Jay Glazer in a series of Guy Fieri's epic food games; plus, NFL legend and Super Bowl champ Andrew Whitworth competes in a challenge unlike any he's ever faced.”

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night episode 2, starring Jay Glazer, is set to air on September 7, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

Meet sports reporter Jay Glazer as he gets ready to appear on Guy’s Ultimate Game Night

Jay Glazer is one of the numerous celebrities set to appear on Food Network’s upcoming culinary game show. He is an NFL sportscaster and also appears as the NFL Insider for FOX NFL Sunday. The sportswriter has a net worth of $15 million, mostly credited for his work as a sports journalist and work in the film and TV industry.

His reputation has made him a reliable go-to source for information and news related to NFL sports and has also landed him in controversy at times.

The 53-year-old TV personality launched a charitable organization called MVP (Merging Vets & Players) in 2015. The organization helps former combat veterans and former professional athletes connect and help each other get accustomed to life away from their respective fields.

The NFL sportscaster is also well known as an actor and producer and is known for his roles in The Longest Yard, starring Adam Sandler and The Game Plan, starring Dwayne Johnson.

The Guy’s Ultimate Game Night star is the author of How I Turned My Depression & Anxiety Into Motivation and Unbreakable and also refers to himself as a mental health warrior. Glazer recently appeared on MTV’s Ridiculousness and spoke about his struggles with mental health issues. He said:

"I hid it for so long, I’m not hiding it anymore."

The TV personality talked about his long-term struggles with depression and anxiety and how he wanted to communicate with an audience who could relate. Glazer refers to his experience with depression and anxiety as The Gray, which he describes as an “overall crushing feeling that can make even getting up in the morning a significant challenge.”

He further said:

“I’m messed up but I’m good with my messed-up-ness.”

The sports reporter likes to train NFL players in Mixed Martial Arts during the off-season and owns the Extreme Couture Training center with his partner Randy Couture. It would be interesting to see how this sports enthusiast fares on the cooking game show hosted by his friend, Guy Fieri.

More about the show

Guy Fieri’s game show, Guy’s Ultimate Game Night, will feature some of his close celebrity friends and pit them against each other in teams. The teams will face off in classic party, word, and trivia food-centric games. Joining him in the kitchen will be chef Antonio Lofaso from Top Chef.

Episodes of Guy’s Ultimate Game Night will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

