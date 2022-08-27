Guy's Ultimate Game Night contestants: Meet Vivica A. Fox, Carson Kressley, and other celebrities from the culinary game show

Food Network's new culinary reality show, Guy's Ultimate Game Night, will premiere on August 28. Hosted by Chef Guy Fieri, the show will feature a new bunch of celebrity contestants performing challenging culinary tasks to win the competition. The cash prize they will win in the game will be donated to the charity of the winning celebrity's choice.

Guy's Ultimate Game Night will feature celebrities playing several food-based games like Hot Potato, Charade the Pantry, Cloche Encounters, and Shop' Til You Drop that will initiate fun conversations and moments among themselves.

In the cooking-oriented tasks, they will receive assistance from Guy Fieri and his co-host Antonia Lofaso.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The new game show puts a culinary twist on classic party games as the celebrity contestants compete in front of a live studio audience for the chance to win prizes for their favorite charity. Chef Antonia Lofaso assists with all the action of the competition, as the celebrities play with food in the hands-on challenge and test their culinary knowledge with trivia and word puzzles. They must stay on their toes as they never know what Guy will throw their way. Let the games begin!"

Who are the celebrity contestants on Guy's Ultimate Game Night?

The celebrities appearing on the upcoming culinary show belong to diverse career fields. Each has a reputation in their respective genres and has now taken up the challenge to appear as a chef in Guy Fieri's kitchen.

Let's take a look at the celebrities appearing on Guy's Ultimate Game Night:

Nyesha Arrington – 40-year-old chef

Lauren Ash – 39-year-old actress

Maneet Chauhan – 45-year-old chef

Ben Feldman – 42-year-old actor

Vivica A. Fox – 58-year-old actress

Kevin Frazier – 58-year-old television host

Ron Funches – 39-year-old actor

Billy Gardell – 53-year-old comedian

Jay Glazer – 52-year-old sports reporter

Matt Iseman – 51-year-old comedian

Penn Jillette – 67-year-old magician

Teller – 74-year-old magician

Troy Johnson – 24-year-old cricketer

Carson Kressley – 52-year-old television personality

Natasha Leggero – 48-year-old comedian

Tara Lipinski- 40-year-old skater

Cheech Marin - 76-year-old actor

Ross Matthews - 42-year-old television host

Aaron May - 44-year-old chef

Maria Menounos - 44 year -old actress

Brett Michaels - 59-year- old singer

Alyssa Milano - 49-year-old actress

Bobby Moynihan - 45-year-old actor

Francia Raisa - 34-year-old actress

Kevin Smith - 52-year-old filmmaker

Charissa Thompson - 40 -year-old television host

Jet Tila - 47-year-old chef

Nischelle Turner - 47-year-old television personality

tWitch - 39 -year-old hip-hopper

Michael Voltaggio - 43-year-old chef

Johnny Weir - 38-year-old skater

Kym Whitley - 61-year-old comedian

Carnie Wilson - 54-year-old singer

The upcoming show will be Guy's sixth collaboration with the channel. Previously, he was a part of shows like Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, Guy's Ranch Kitchen, and Guy's All-American Road Trip with Food Network.

Jane Latman, president of home and food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, talked about Guy's upcoming show:

"'Guy’s Ultimate Game Night' is a culinary game show unlike any other.”

She continued:

“Audiences will love playing along at home, trying to guess the answers, and will pick up new food facts too. We get to join the party and enjoy the hilarious games led by the game master himself, Guy Fieri.”

Guy's Ultimate Game Night is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment. Fieri serves as the show's executive producer.

Viewers can watch the premiere episode of Guy's Ultimate Game Night on August 28 at 9.00 pm ET on Food Network.

