What is Billy Gardell’s net worth? Fortune explored ahead of Guy’s Ultimate Game Night premiere

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night is set to premiere on August 31 at 9 pm ET on the Food Network. The show will feature numerous celebrity guests who are all friends of host Guy Fieri as they compete in teams in food-related games. Actor Billy Gardell will be amongst the celebrities set to appear on the culinary game show.

Commenting about the show, Guy Fieri said:

“If you put a game show, late night talk show, and a food competition show in a blender, you get Guy's Ultimate Game Night . . . It’s the best dinner party you’ve ever been to . . . filled with food, booze, off-the-hook games and the funkiest live soundtrack around."

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night will feature games such as Cooktionary, Some Assembly Required, Hot Potato, and many more. The contestants’ only clue to go on about the games will be that they’re all related to food. If the participants win, they get to take home money for a charity of their choice.

Meet Billy Gardell: Net worth and career explored as he gets ready to appear on Guy’s Ultimate Game Night

The actor and producer, set to appear on Guy’s Ultimate Game Night, is famously known for his portrayal of Mike in CBS’s Mike & Molly. The comedian is 53 years old and has a net worth of $8 million. Gardell first dipped his toes in comedy as a dare while working at a local club in his hometown Pittsburgh.

The actor’s comedic style is influenced by Jackie Gleason. He described himself as a “chubby kid” and thought he would be funny on TV, much like his inspiration was on The Honeymooners. Gardell was also inspired by the works of Richard Pryor, George Carlin, John Candy, and John Belushi.

He debuted in his first stand-up comedy special Billy Gardell Presents Road Dogs in 2013, following which he started the lottery game show Monopoly Millionaires’ Club in 2014.

More about Gardell's personal life

The actor was recently in the spotlight due to his weight loss journey after undergoing gastric bypass surgery. The surgery helped improve his overall health, including his blood pressure and Type2 diabetes. Gardell confessed that he was happier than he’s been in many years, although warning others that they shouldn’t follow his lead and get the operation. The comedian further added:

"It’s a very personal decision. For me it was right. I want to be clear about that."

Gardell said that his decision to get the surgery did not impact his relationship with the makers of Bob Hearts Abishola, a show he currently stars in.

The director of the show, Chuck Lorre, said:

“We'll just acknowledge it in the show that you're taking better care of yourself, because that's the truth.”

The actor, who is set to feature in Guy’s Ultimate Game Night, has been married to Patty Knight since 2001, and the two have a son together. Gardell refers to his wife as his “North Star” who helped him through tough times and kept their family on track. He said that the life that his wife built for him and their son is more important than his career.

Billy Gardell @BillyGardell , as they say in Yoruba,e dupe!🤙 A heartfelt thank you to everyone who watched @BobAbisholaCBS , we are grateful for you!! See you in Sept for SEASON 4!!, as they say in Yoruba,e dupe!🤙 A heartfelt thank you to everyone who watched @BobAbisholaCBS , we are grateful for you!! See you in Sept for SEASON 4!!❤️❤️😎, as they say in Yoruba,e dupe!🤙 https://t.co/0a6Gq8bo7y

He further added:

“As long as your life outside your career defines you, then you’re not defined by the ups and downs of your career.”

The actor recently appeared on Celebrity Home Renovation and is now set to appear on Guy’s Ultimate Game Night to crack up the audience and his fellow celebrities and hopefully win some money in the process.

Viewers can stream the show on Discovery+ as well.

Edited by Susrita Das