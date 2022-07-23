What is Ariel Lorre's age? All about Chuck Lorre's wife as 'Two and a Half Men' creator files for divorce

Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre recently filed for divorce from Arielle Lorre. According to legal documents, they are separating after being married for three and a half years.

The documents mentioned that a prenup is in progress and Chuck has agreed to pay spousal support alongside attorney fees. He has stated irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their divorce.

Everything to know about Chuck Lorre's wife

Born on August 3, 1985, Arielle Lorre is 36 years old and is the author of the blog The Blonde Files. It posts content related to food, fitness, fashion, beauty, and traveling.

Arielle started her fitness journey in 2016 and filed to trademark The Blonde Files in December 2017. She is also a social media influencer and is active on Instagram with around 270,000 followers. She used the Kayla Itsines Bikini Body Guide during her fitness journey.

Her net worth is estimated to be around $3 million and she has mostly gained recognition as the wife of Chuck Lorre. The pair got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot the following year. They then shifted to their home in Los Angeles, California.

Chuck and Arielle made several appearances together on the red carpet before their marriage. They were also spotted at the Golden Globe Awards in 2019 and 2020.

Chuck Lorre's personal life explored

Chuck Lorre speaks during the CBS segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chuck Lorre first married his business partner Paula Smith in 1979. Their partnership ended after 13 years following the birth of their children. Chuck then tied the knot with actress and former Playboy Playmate Karen Witter. They remained together for 10 years and divorced in July 2010.

The television director was in a relationship with actress and model Emmanuelle Vaugier from 2010 to 2011. She played the role of a ballet teacher and the main character's love interest in 12 episodes of Two and a Half Men.

Chuck started his career as a guitarist and songwriter and shifted to writing scripts for animated shows in 1980s. He started writing for sitcoms the same year and joined the staff of Roseanne. He then created two more shows, Grace Under Fire and Cybill, which received a positive response from the audience.

His fourth show was Dharma & Greg, with Jenna Elfman and Thomas Gibson in the lead. He then signed a deal with Warner Bros. Television in 2000 which is active until today. He then created his next show, Two and a Half Men, which became one of the most popular sitcoms.

His next show, The Big Bang Theory, was also equally successful and this was followed by the CBS sitcom, Mom, in 2013. He has also served as the executive producer of shows like Mike & Molly and United States of Al.

