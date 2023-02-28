"Now that is Redemption!!!": Fans celebrate as aerialist Aidan Bryant is crowned the winner of AGT: All-Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired its season finale episode on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

It documented the Top 11 finalists taking to the stage for one final time and delivering some of their best performances. They had to impress the judges and the viewers at home before the final results when one will be crowned the winner and get their own show in Las Vegas.

In the season finale episode of AGT: All-Stars, aerialist Aidan Bryant, who was the AGT season 16 runner-up, won the coveted All-Stars title. Aidan also earned his own residency show in Las Vegas. He beat fellow finalist and season 17 saxophonist Avery Dixon. Fans took to social media to celebrate Aidan's win.

The hit NBC series began with 60 former contestants from all over the world and across different Got Talent franchises battling it out against each other. They performed in front of the judges - Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel and the live audience.

The top 11 finalists have been selected by the judges' golden buzzer and collectively voted in by the chosen superfans from all over America.

Aidan Bryant was determined to win AGT: All-Stars

Aidan Bryant competed on AGT season 16 and was extremely close to winning, but was crowned the runner-up of the season. Although he didn't earn the win, he received tremendous support from viewers all over the world and gained a massive fan base. The alum returned to AGT: All-Stars and was determined to take home the title this time around.

The finalist competed against other 59 contestants from all over the world and fellow AGT season 16 competitor, Dustin Tavella, who had won that season.

Aidan was only 14 years old when he discovered his passion for aerial acts. Ahead of his audition in the competition, his mother explained that Aidan's difficulty in grasping school subjects made him a target for bullying. The aerialist found solace in his grandmother's bedsheet, which he tied to a tree and mastered the skill in the span of two years.

Before performing on AGT: All-Stars, Aidan said:

“When I heard about All-Stars, I knew I had to take the chance and really prove myself to America. And the fact that I have to compete against Dustin again adds so much pressure, and I know I cannot lose to him again. I’ve been working so hard to come back strong and better than ever.”

For his audition on AGT: All-Stars, Aidan performed an aerial routine to Ruelle's Game of Survival on a triangular cloth suspended high above the stage. His act left the judges and the audience speechless.

The finalist received a standing ovation, and the judges complimented his determination to return to the competition. Heidi termed the performance "nerve-wracking," and one of his best acts.

Aidan received enough votes from the superfans to advance to the next round of the competition. For his finals performance on the show, Aidan amped up the level and intensity of his routine and delivered some iconic moments while performing to orchestral music. Once again, he received standing ovations from the judges and the audience, and also celebrated his act on social media.

Aidan soon became one of the top contenders this season of AGT: All-Stars. Many fans began rooting for him to win, especially with the finale coming closer.

In the final episode of the spin-off, the aerialist took to the stage one final time to perform with fellow competitor and finalist, hand-balancing trio Bello Sisters. The two acts performed to AGT season 8 runner-up and renowned singer-songwriter Adam Lambert singing his hit single Chandelier.

He then reached the Top 5 of the competition and soon reached the final two spot with AGT season 17 saxophonist Avery Dixon. The aerialist was ultimately crowned the winner of AGT: All-Stars and was not just awarded the trophy and the coveted title, but also his own residency show in Las Vegas.

AGT: All-Stars has been an extremely interesting watch and has been a successful spin-off of the AGT franchise. Over the course of the season, viewers witnessed some of their favorite contestants as well as contestants from all over the world deliver iconic performances. They also expressed their opinions on social media.

AGT: All-Stars aired every week on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC.

