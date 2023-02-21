"On the edge of my seat": Fans applaud aerialist Aidan Bryant for his death-defying performance on AGT: All-Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

It documented the Top 11 finalists giving it their all and delivering their final performances to earn enough votes and be crowned the winner of the series and have their own show in Las Vegas. Throughout the episode, most of the contestants proved that they were worthy of taking the title home.

The latest act on this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars saw aerialist Aidan Bryant deliver a death-defying performance that had the judges and the audience on their feet. He shocked viewers by delivering never-before-seen skills and gave a smooth final performance, enough for the superfans to consider him worthy of all their votes. Fans loved watching the aerialist. One tweeted:

The NBC series began with 60 contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises delivering their talent. The Top 11 finalists were decided by the judges' golden buzzer and voted in by selected superfans from all over America. It will be interesting to see who cleanches the title this time around.

Aerialist Aidan Bryant stuns the judges on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars began with host Terry Crews welcoming the judges and the audience to the Top 11 contestants' final performances. The final decision was up to the superfans, and considering there could only be one winner, it was stiff competition as all the contestants brought their best skills to win.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Final Performances, read:

"The best of the best showcase their talent with incredible performances in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner; the superfans vote to choose the champion, who will be revealed the following week."

Ahead of his performance on this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, the aerialist and his mother reflected on his journey. In 2021, Aidan was crowned the runner-up of season 16 of the show. He is a self-taught aerialist and learnt the skill by tying a bedsheet he got from his grandmother on the trees. This time, however, the contestant promised he wanted to win and not place second yet again.

Aidan then delivered a magical performance and performed without much support, showcasing some death-defying skills throughout the act. His final performance left judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the audience shocked and on their feet. The contestant received thunderous applause throughout his performance.

Simon was left at a loss for words at the AGT: All-Stars contestant's performance. He compared it to the Olympics where the judges would give them a total of 10 points.

Heidi termed Aidan to be in a "different league of aerialism." Howie explained that the aerialist combined danger with a lot of elegance in his performance that made him worthy of being crowned the winner.

Fans love Aidan Bryant's performance on AGT: All-Stars

Fans took to social media to applaud Aidan Bryant's performance. Check out what they have to say.

AGT: All-Stars has seen a huge amount of talent throughout the season. With the Top 11 finalists delivering their final performances, it is only time that viewers will have their series winner. They will have to stay tuned to see who will be crowned the champion and get their own Las Vegas residency.

Don't forget to tune in to witness the AGT: All-Stars results next Monday, February 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

