AGT: All-Stars season 1 top 11 acts: Who all advanced to the grand finale?

The America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, February 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The episode documented the final round of auditions as 10 former contestants from all over the world and across several Got Talent franchises competing against each other to keep moving forward in the competition and ultimately win the coveted title and $1 million cash prize.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, after six weeks of competitive performances and endless rounds of auditions, loyal fans of the franchise have got their Top 11 who will compete in the final round for a shot at earning the win. The participants have delivered a variety of talent throughout the season. As they head to the finals, they will have to bring their best with them.

The latest spin-off of the reality talent competition has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Viewers have been rooting for their favorite contestants who are pulling all stops to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel as well as viewers and superfans. With America getting its Top 11, it will be interesting to see who clenches the win.

AGT: All-Stars season 1 gets its Top 11 for the final round

Since the premiere of AGT: All-Stars, the new format has been very well-received by the audience in terms of the talent being put on display every week. A total of 60 contestants, including former winners, finalists and acts that have been extremely memorable in the history of the franchise, have competed for another chance to take home the coveted title.

Over the course of the past 6 weeks, 10 contestants performed each episode and viewers witnessed incredible talent in singing, dancing, aerial acts, variety acts, magic, ventriloquism, comedy, danger acts, pets and several others. Host Terry Crews and the judges were each given a golden buzzer as well as a group decision to advance their favorite acts into the final.

The judges, however, weren't the only ones making the decision. A select section of superfans from all over America collectively voted for one favorite act from each episode to advance to the finals of AGT: All-Stars. With a large group of contestants performing this season, it was an extremely difficult decision. Many viewers expressed their disappointment with the superfans for their final decision as other incredible acts were left behind.

After weeks of witnessing talent, golden buzzers, standing ovations, emotional stories and funny moments, viewers finally have their Top 11 acts to go into the finals from where one of them will be crowned the winner of the season.

Check out which acts made it to the Top 11 of AGT: All-Stars.

Golden Buzzer acts

1) Dance group Light Balance Kids (Howie Mandel)

2) Chorale group Detroit Youth Choir (Terry Crews)

3) Comedian Mike E. Winfield (Simon Cowell)

4) Child magician Aidan McCann (Heidi Klum)

5) Singer Tom Ball (Group golden buzzer)

Superfans vote

1) Hand-balancers Bello Sisters

2) Aerialist Aidan Bryant

3) Saxophonist Avery Dixon

4) Aerialists Power Duo

5) Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean

6) Singer Kodi Lee

With higher stakes and stiff competition, it will be interesting to see which acts are able to impress judges and viewers in the grand finale.

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has seen an incredible amount of talent over the past few weeks. As the season progresses, the Top 11 contestants will have to prove their mettle to stay in the running for the title. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness more talent in the coming weeks.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of AGT: All-Stars next Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

