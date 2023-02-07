"He's the real deal": AGT: All-Stars fans flood Twitter after Kodi Lee's historic performance in episode 6

The America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, February 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The episode featured the final set of auditions as 10 former contestants from all over the world and across different Got Talent franchises competing against each other and put their best foot forward to win the coveted title and $1 million grand cash prize.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, season 14 winner Kodi Lee delivered yet another historic performance that earned him a standing ovation from the judges and the audience. Fans loved watching the singer perform and flooded Twitter with love and support for Kodi. One tweeted:

The latest spin-off of the reality talent competition has been extemely well-recieved by the audience. Many contestants have displayed their talents over the past few talents and tried to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel as well as viewers and superfans from all over America to keep steering forward until one of them clenches the title.

Kodi Lee delivers a historic performance on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars began with host Terry Crews welcoming the audience and the judges to the final set of auditions where 10 former contestants will perform for one last spot in the final round. The golden buzzer had been exhausted and it is only up to the superfans to advance their favorite act to make the Top 11.

Kodi Lee, who was crowned the winner of AGT season 14 returned to AGT: All-Stars to re-claim his title. Ahead of his audition this week, the singer and his mother reflected on his journey. She noted how while she was nervous, her son was an "excited young man" who was all ready to perform. At the same time, the judges were also reflecting on the audition.

Simon confessed that he wanted to stop Kodi ahead of the performance as he thought the pressure was too much. However, the singer's debut audition left them stunned and even earned him a golden buzzer. The AGT: All-Stars contestant, who is blind and autistic, then made history by winning the competition.

Kodi and his mother stated that his performance changed the world and the duo made several television appearances. As he made his way to the All-Stars audition on stage with his mother, the audience welcomed him by cheering his name and gave him a standing ovation even before the performance.

When the AGT: All-Stars judges asked the contestant why he was back, Kodi announced that he wanted to earn a second win. After a brief conversation, the judges wanted to waste no time and just hear the singer perform. For his audition, Kodi performed a moving rendition of Calum Scott's Biblical and delivered an impressive performance that left the audience in awe.

The judges as well as the live audience once again stood up on their feet after the performance. The cheers from viewers were extremely loud as the contestant ended his audition and waited for feedback with his mother. Howie termed the performance "amazing," and that Kodi embodied the talents of an "All-Star."

Heidi loved the AGT: All-Stars contestant and explained how Kodi made the competition what it is today. Simon noted that the singer could never be bad and that his performances will always be "mesmerizing." When the judges asked what Kodi would tell the superfans, considering only one act could go through, the star said:

"Help me change the world."

Fans react to Kodi Lee's performance on AGT: All-Stars

Fans took to social media to applaud Kodi Lee for his performance. Check out what they have to say.

tired @_leahanne #HECKYEAH Sorry to all of the other acts, Kodi Lee just won the show again. @agt #AGTAllStars Sorry to all of the other acts, Kodi Lee just won the show again. @agt #AGTAllStars #HECKYEAH

Darvelle Laurese Rob @DarvelleRob Please let’s help him change our. Your Amazing Kodi Kodi Lee #AGTAllStars He makes my heart flowPlease let’s help him change our. Your Amazing Kodi Kodi Lee #AGTAllStars He makes my heart flow❤️❤️Please let’s help him change our. Your Amazing Kodi

Okaifern Vinyl Record Showcase @okaimusicgaming Yeah, I am someone that hates SANGERS that ruin it for other talented acts. Kodi Lee is a favorite of mine and he is an exception. #AGTAllStars Yeah, I am someone that hates SANGERS that ruin it for other talented acts. Kodi Lee is a favorite of mine and he is an exception. #AGTAllStars

AGTCommenter 🏆🏆 @AGTCommenter Kodi is a stratosphere level act on this show. There’s only a handful that have hit his level. I have a few but I’d like to know who you guys think are at that level #AGT AllStars #AGT Kodi is a stratosphere level act on this show. There’s only a handful that have hit his level. I have a few but I’d like to know who you guys think are at that level #AGTAllStars #AGT

Drew @JustRollinOn86 I could've sworn this was a Kodi Lee original tune - it isn't - but that's how good and even how much better Kodi sounds now than he has all the other times he has performed on #AGT #AGT AllStars I could've sworn this was a Kodi Lee original tune - it isn't - but that's how good and even how much better Kodi sounds now than he has all the other times he has performed on #AGT #AGTAllStars

PackRatzz @PackRatzz922

#AGTAllStars I’ll argue till I’m dead. Kodi Lee is the best performer EVER on AGT I’ll argue till I’m dead. Kodi Lee is the best performer EVER on AGT#AGTAllStars

Moto62 @Moto_62_ That was incredible. If Hollywood was based solely on talent Kodi would be a superstar. #AGTAllStars That was incredible. If Hollywood was based solely on talent Kodi would be a superstar. #AGTAllStars

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 I'm surprised they didn't save Kodi for last, this was his best performance. And idk how everyone else is supposed to top that. #AGT #AGT AllStars I'm surprised they didn't save Kodi for last, this was his best performance. And idk how everyone else is supposed to top that. #AGT #AGTAllStars

Wyatt @Wyatt_fann I get chills every time Kodi Lee opens his mouth #AGTAllStars I get chills every time Kodi Lee opens his mouth #AGTAllStars

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 #AGTAllStars. Wow, That was an incredible performance by kodi lee, He sounded amazing, And this one of my favorite performances of the night this week #heckyeah Wow, That was an incredible performance by kodi lee, He sounded amazing, And this one of my favorite performances of the night this week #heckyeah #AGTAllStars.

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has been a pretty interesting watch so far. As the season progresses, the contestants will do everything they can to prove their mettle and be in the running for the coveted title. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of the show next Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

