Why was Howie Mandel unimpressed with Cristina Rae on AGT: All-Stars? Fans think otherwise

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The one-hour episode featured 10 former contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises competing against each other to stand a chance of winning the coveted title and $1 million cash prize. Viewers witnessed a lot of talent throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, singer Cristina Rae returned to deliver an impressive performance. However, Howie Mandel wasn't impressed with her audition as he felt it wasn't fitting for the All-Stars season. He was the only judge not to give her a standing ovation. Fans, however, disagreed with Howie and loved her performance. One tweeted:

Each week, 10 contestants take to the stage and deliver impressive performances to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel as well as the live audience and viewers back home. The list includes former winners, finalists and memorable participants who will give it their all to reach the Top 11 in the finale. It will be interesting to see which acts make it through.

Cristina Rae fails to impress Howie Mandel on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of All-Stars began with Terry Crews welcoming the audience and the judges to another night of talent. He revealed that the contestants had come from all over the world and were ready to deliver their performance. This time, however, Heidi Klum had the power to press the golden buzzer for her favorite act.

When asked what would make Heidi give the golden opportunity to an act, she confessed to feeling special about having the power and would give it to the contestant she would have a gut feeling for.

Cristina Rae, who participated in season 15 of AGT, returned to perform on AGT: All-Stars. Ahead of her performance, she reflected on her journey on the show. The contestant during her previous stint lived in her car with her son and was leading a rather difficult life, with only having her singing to rely on. She came on the show to change and life and her wish came true.

After her performance, judge Heidi pressed her golden buzzer, which changed her life. Although she placed third, Cristina received widespread recognition. She began performing on Broadway shows and other concerts across the country. Ahead of her AGT: All-Stars audition, the singer revealed that she wanted to win and be recognized as an international name.

For her audition this time, Cristina performed Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and impressed the live audience and viewers back home. AGT judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum gave her a standing ovation, as did the audience. Simon confessed that he loved the contestant and her act, while Heidi stated that it was an honor to have her perform and that she would always have a special place in her heart.

Howie Mandel, however, wasn't impressed with the performance. He explained that for a stage like AGT: All-Stars, the performance had to be bigger and better, but that wasn't the case. He felt like the song choice wasn't a good one for the platform. While he received wide disapproval from the audience, the judge only hoped that America and superfans would vote her through.

While the live audience encouraged Heidi to press her golden buzzer, the judge felt that Crisitna wouldn't need it as superfans would vote for the singer.

Fans disagree with Howie Mandel and love Cristina's performance on AGT: All-Stars

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on social media. They loved the singer and didn't agree with Howie. Check out what they have to say.

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 She sounded amazing for cristina rae tonight #AGTAllStars She sounded amazing for cristina rae tonight #AGTAllStars.

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has been an interesting watch so far. As the season progresses, the stakes are only going to get higher as the contestants will prove their mettle to gain a spot in the finale. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of AGT: All-Stars next Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes