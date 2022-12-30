The latest season of America's Got Talent, America's Got Talent: All Stars 2023 is all set to premiere on Monday, January 2, 2023, on NBC. The new spinoff will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites, and viral sensations from past seasons.

One contestant to look out for this season is Cristina Rae, who fans remember as the singing sensation from America's Got Talent season 15. Her fans sure know that she has a beautiful voice that leaves them mesmerized, but only a few know that she lived in her car at one point in her life.

The show will be a great way to kick off the new year with your favorite performers from AGT's past seasons and give you yet another season to remember.

Cristina Rae from America's Got Talent: All Stars 2023 has performed at the Apollo Theater in New York

Cristina Rae is the mother of a baby boy, singer, and entrepreneur who hails from Nashville, Tennessee. The music scene in Nashville is predominantly Country Music, so she moved to Atlanta to pursue music and get more opportunities.

She has achieved many milestones on her path to becoming a popular name in the music industry. Cristina has been a part of various Off-Broadway Productions, and she has also performed at the Apollo Theater in New York.

Her journey to America's Got Talent was challenging, and she faced several issues like the lack of support from her family to living in her car and being homeless. In an interview with Conversations With Chan, she shared:

"I faced homelessness which was a true hurdle. I toured through my pregnancy while homeless. That experience showed me how resilient I can be. Every show I would leave to go to my Ford Explorer or a friend’s place and no one knew that my child and I didn’t have a place to go to."

She added that although she had every reason to give up on herself and her son, she knew that since she was told that she'd never have a child, this was her moment to be the best mother to her son.

Cristina continued:

"Homeless or not. I knew and still know that it will work out. Everything I’ve dreamt of having for my son and myself is achievable. It’s more than just a feeling, and with hard work, I will turn those dreams into reality."

She auditioned for America's Got Talent season 15 and debuted on the show in the third episode. Cristina Rae performed the Phil Collins song, In The Air Tonight as part of her audition. She then performed Gimme Shelter by The Rolling Stones when Simon urged her to sing another song.

Heidi Klum pressed the Golden Buzzer after being moved by Cristina's performance, sending her directly to the Quarterfinal.

The Semifinals performance by Cristina Rae featured the song Jump from the motion picture STEP. In the Finals of America's Got Talent season 15, Cristina Rae sang Imagine Dragons' Demons.

Together with Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Cristina Rae sang Lose Somebody at the show's climax in episode 22. Cristina placed third overall, behind Brandon Leake and Broken Roots but ahead of Roberta Battaglia and Alan Silva.

Cristina's life after her debut on America's Got Talent season 15

Although Cristina has experienced a lot over the years, she has never given up. She takes great pride in her ability to maintain her composure under pressure.

She has released her own music and has started her journey as an entrepreneur. with her brand @savagebabecollection. As for her future, she has a lot of goals she is yet to accomplish. She said:

"I want multiple streams of income. I want to own and invest in properties. The ones I’ve been dreaming of for the past 6 years. I want to start establishing generational wealth for my family."

The singer also said that one of her personal goals is to own a beach house as well as a touring burlesque show. She noted that it will happen for her.

AGT's new spin-off All Stars will feature a bunch of viral sensations that fans have enjoyed watching in previous seasons. To gain more insights about the show, fans can follow America's Got Talent on social media and learn more exclusive information about favorite contestants.

Tune into America's Got Talent: All-Stars on January 2, 2023, on NBC and Peacock at 8 pm ET.

