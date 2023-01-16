What time will New Amsterdam series finale air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more

After five seasons and 92 episodes, New Amsterdam is ready to bid adieu to its fans. The NBC show is set to air its two-episode series finale on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Created by David Schulner, the show premiered on September 25, 2018, and its fifth and final season started streaming on September 20, 2022.

The show stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Sandra Mae Frank, among others. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who was also a main cast member, quit the show in April last year after the third season.

After its 10th episode, Don't Do This for Me, aired on November 22, the show went on a hiatus. It returned with its 11th episode, titled Falling, on January 3, after which New Amsterdam was again on a week’s break due to the Golden Globe awards, which streamed on January 11, 2023.

Now, the show is back only to say goodbye forever over two episodes - Right Place and How can I help?

What to expect from the New Amsterdam finale?

Courtesy of the midseason finale, we have a very vague idea of what the series finale will bring with it. The snippets include lead man Dr. Maximus "Max" Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) choosing Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) over Dr. Helen Sharpe (Agyeman) and Iggy asking her estranged husband Dr. Martin McIntyre out on a date.

The finale may also show a happy ending to the love story between Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims) and travel nurse Gabrielle.

While talking to CinemaBlend, executive producer Peter Horton said that Max’s decision to move over from Dr. Sharpe was not a “closure, but a decision (that) is a move forward.” He highlighted:

“It's choosing your future, rather than trying to figure out your past. That's a very heroic choice. It's hard, because there's so many unanswered questions for him about Helen. But he was wise enough and heroic enough to know going back in there – kind of what Bloom says to him at the campfire – you're not going to get anything out of it. It's just going to be more pain.”

Schulner chimed in and said that this doesn’t mean Max will ever forget Helen:

“Just like Georgia [Goodwin, Max’s wife] will always be with him, Sharpe will always be with him, and Wilder will always be with him. I feel like that's as close to real life as we can get.”

Meanwhile, Labine, who plays Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome in the medical drama, told a publication recently that the finale will be “very typical to New Amsterdam [but] not very typical of most TV shows.” He added:

“It's not going to be spoon-fed, 'Here's the answer to everything.' It's more like a very nurturing and caring hug, as we gently nudge you out into the world. There’s a lot of care and a lot of thought that's going into what happens for these people. The whole story can never be told. We can give you some pieces and say, 'Here, take that,' and hopefully that will make you happy.”

Earlier, Schulner had teased that the series finale would have “a lot of twists and turns.” To note, New Amsterdam is based on Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, a book by Dr. Eric Manheimer, who is currently a clinical professor at the New York University School of Medicine.

You can watch the episodes of New Amsterdam released so far on Peacock.

