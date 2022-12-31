Where is AGT season 16 winner Dustin Tavella now? Magician is all set to showcase his talent on AGT: All Stars

NBC's popular reality TV series AGT (America's Got Talent) is all set to make 2023 more exciting with its latest spin-off series, titled AGT: All Stars, airing in just a few days. The famed talent show spin-off will introduce viewers to 60 former contestants who have previously appeared on various editions of the series and are back once again vying for the coveted title.

The official synopsis for AGT: All Stars reads,

"America's Got Talent: All-Stars, a new extension of the powerhouse hit series, features winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of "America's Got Talent" and "Got Talent" franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title."

The contestants returning to battle it out against each other for the AGT: All Stars championship have a range of different talents. From dangerous acts, novelty acts, singers, musicians, dancers, poets, magicians, aerial acts, and ventriloquists, the series will feature various performers who will be welcomed back on the grand stage once again.

One of the returning performers is magician Dustin Tavella. He appeared in season 16 of AGT and ended up winning the title. He won the $1,000,000 cash prize, a new car, and the chance to headline a show in Las Vegas. During his audition for season 16, he performed a unique magic routine and received a "yes" from all four judges, advancing in the competition.

Dustin Tavella from AGT: All Stars still has his headline show in Las Vegas and performs five nights a week

After winning the famed reality TV competition, the magician moved to Las Vegas with his family, and he currently headlines the America's Got Talent live show at the Luxor Hotel, which is situated on the Las Vegas strip.

During an interview with NBC Insider, Dustin shared,

"Literally every night we're performing for thousands of people from all over the world. People really, really love America's Got Talent. And I think that going out there and meeting all of them is one of the coolest things because it just keeps it so human. We're performing every night, but every night feels so new."

When he's not headlining his show in Las Vegas, the AGT: All Stars contestant improves his skills and music career with his very own show titled Here Comes Trouble. Dustin fell in love with magic when he was merely nine years old. His grandparents often used to take him to shows in Atlantic City.

He told NBC Insider that he loved magic because it brought people together.

"Our family was just kind of broken and falling apart when I was younger, and we had some really amazing people step into our lives and completely transform our family. I just always wanted to be that for other people. It's been really cool because I've gotten to take the things that I love, performance-wise, and attach that to my main mission in life."

When it comes to social media, Dustin has over 48k followers and limited posts. One includes him with the AGT judges, and the other includes his family and kids.

AGT: All Stars will premiere only on NBC on Monday night (January 2, 2023) at 8 pm ET.

