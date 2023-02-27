Meet the 11 AGT: All-Stars 2023 finalists ahead of season finale

AGT: All-Stars brought back 60 fan-favorite contestants from past seasons to compete for the trophy once again. The series premiered in January and after an intense battle, only 11 performers will compete in the finale, which will air on NBC this Monday, February 27 at 8 pm ET.

The following talented individuals/groups impressed the judges with their skills and received golden buzzers once from each judge or host.

Aidan McCan: Chosen by Heidi Klum Detroit Youth Choir: Chosen by Terry Crews Light Balance Kids: Chosen by Howie Mandel Mike E. Winfield: Chosen by Simon Cowell Tom Ball: Chosen by the group itself

AGT: All-Stars: Six contestants were chosen by superfans

Six contestants of AGT: All-Stars were chosen by superfans from all across the USA using electronic pads. One contestant was chosen from each episode.

Aidan Bryant Ana-Maria Mārgean Avery Dixon Kodi Lee Power Duo The Bello Sisters

Let's take a closer look at all the contestants:

1) Aidan Bryant

Aerialist Aidan Bryant competed in AGT season 16 and was even able to reach the finale. The 18-year-old self-taught aerial artist is from Virginia. He qualified for AGT: All-Stars finale in week 2 of auditions and has been practicing his skills since he was 18 years old. Aidan recently graduated from Prince George’s High School.

2) Aidan McCann

13-year-old Aidan McCann is a magician from Dublin, Ireland. He was part of Britain's Got Talent 2020 and received Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer to qualify for the AGT: All-stars finale. Aidan has appeared on multiple TV shows like The Ellen Show and BGT. He is the youngest magician to perform on a Las Vegas stage.

3) Ana Maria Mărgean

Romania-based Ventriloquist Ana Maria started performing recently, during the Covid pandemic. The 13-year-old talented performer won Romania's Got Talent in 2021 and attends the “It kids-models Art School & Modelling agency.” Mărgean impressed the audience with her own rendition of Lesley Gore’s You Don’t Own Me.

4) Avery Dixon

Saxophonist Avery Dixon received Terry Crews’ golden buzzer in AGT season 17. The 22-year-old performer has now impressed the audience with his rendition of Pharrell Williams’ Happy. Originally from Virginia, Avery revealed that he had been bullied for his voice as a child, and that playing the sax was his way of “escaping the negativity.”

5) Bello Sisters

The Bello Sisters reached the finale of season 15 of AGT but failed to win the trophy. Originally from Verona, Italy, the sisters perform Acrobatics. Their group includes Loren, Celine, and Joline Bello, and they have also performed in the NBA halftime performances.

6) Detroit Youth Choir

The Detroit Youth Choir includes many talented kids aged 8 to 18 singing together, being led by Anthony White. They were a part of AGT season 14, where they earned Terry Crew’s golden buzzer, and once again received a buzzer from him in AGT: All-Stars.

The choir aims to teach students “music education, dance, and theatrical arts” and have performed at many events like the Michigan Outdoor Adventure Center’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

7) Kodi Lee

26-year-old Kodi Lee was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, which made him blind. He is a singer and was last seen in AGT season 14, when he won Gabrielle Union's Golden Buzzer and the season’s trophy. He is from Irvine, California, and has released multiple original songs, including Hello World and Miracle.

8) Light Balance Kids

Light Balance Kids competed in AGT season 14 by dancing together. They are from Ukraine and were last seen in AGT season 14. Their mentor is Light Balance and their team consists of 13 dancers between the ages of 11 and 14.

9) Mike E. Winfield

Comedian Mike E. Winfield competed in AGT season 17, where he was offered the opening set of Howie Mandel's show. He has performed multiple single shows and was even featured in movies/ series like Conversations in LA, The Bobby Lee project and The Office. Mike will now compete for the AGT: All-Stars trophy.

10) Power Duo

Aerialists and real-life couple Anjanette and Gervin are the winners of Philippines Got Talent 2016. They are from Rizal and also came third in Asia's Got Talent season 3. They said in an interview that they want to win for the Filipinos, their new supporters, and dance teacher Giyanne Zamora.

11) Tom Ball

Singer Tom Ball was a part of Britain's Got Talent season 15. He is from Burgess Hill and impressed the judges with his own rendition of The Sound of Silence. He is a schoolteacher but wants to become a full-time singer.

Fans can watch the finale of AGT: All-Stars on NBC this Monday, February 27 at 8 pm ET.

