Who are aerial acrobats Duo Mico? AGT contestants claim to be different from aerial acts seen before in the competition

The two immensely talented aerial acrobats, part of the group Duo Mico, are set to showcase their skills on Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) in an episode set to air on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on NBC. Caroline Rinny and Maxime (Max) Piché Luneau will showcase a unique segment of an aerial act that is bound to receive a standing ovation from the judges.

The AGT contestants managed to impress judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel and earned their approval to move forward to the next round. They will be among the numerous contestants who will put their best foot forward to impress the live audience and viewers back home.

America's Got Talent (AGT) has been renewed for the 17th year in a row, owing to the tremendous success of the past few seasons.

AGT contestants Duo Mico showcase a unique aerial act that leaves viewers stunned

As soon as Caroline and Max stepped onto the stage, they received applause, which immediately had the judges interested. While Caroline belongs to Boston, Massachusetts, her partner is from Montreal, Canada.

Taking their debut on stage as an opportunity, Caroline reminded the judges of her previous stint on America's Got Talent (AGT) stage. The contestant revealed that she was on Season 12 of the competition as her husband Jonathan Rinny's assistant for his rola-rola balancing act. The husband-wife duo was later eliminated during the judges cuts round.

Upon asking why she decided to participate in AGT again, Caroline revealed that she wanted to prove that she was more than an assistant and that she could perform her act with Max without having her husband in the spotlight like last time. They also revealed that if they were to win $1 million, they would like to open their show and spread their art to the world.

When Simon Cowell asked what made their act different from the numerous aerial acts that they had seen over the years, Caroline said:

“We’ve spent an entire year creating all of our own original sequences. And also the way that we will perform this act, I think you will find it different than ones you’ve seen before.”

They began their act with the sound of Will You Fight by Klergy & Beginners playing in the background and performed flips, turns, and many more stunts, which impressed the judges. By the end of their act, Caroline death-dropped into Max's arms from a considerable height, which left the audience stunned.

The AGT duo also performed on the 10th anniversary of the Gold Elephant Girona International Circus Festival in February 2022. They also participated in Young Stage Basel, the biggest circus festival in Switzerland this year. Additionally, the duo participated in China's Got Talent last year and received singer-songwriter GEM's golden buzzer.

Duo Mico has over 3K followers on Instagram and constantly updates their followers with practice sessions, gigs, and activities. They also have their individual accounts, with Caroline having over 9K followers and Max with more than 3K followers.

Other contestants auditioning for this week's episode include Freckled Zelda, Ava Swiss, Bayley Graham, Catwall Acrobats, Kim Evey, Maxence VIRE, and many others. Viewers will have to tune in to find out which of these acts will be moving forward.

Don't forget to watch this week's episode of AGT on Tuesday on NBC.

