Who is Freckled Zelda? AGT contestant deems herself a 'music fairy' ahead of her stunning audition on Episode 9

Freckled Zelda, aka Rachael Wilson, will feature in Episode 9 of America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 as a contestant. The episode, which is set to air on July 26, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on NBC, will see a wide variety of talents looking for the judges' approval to move forward to the next round.

At the very beginning of her audition, AGT contestant Zelda introduced herself and said:

"I'm a music fairy."

She impressed the judges and audience with her AGT audition and received a lot of praise, despite the experts being a little skeptical of her persona ahead of the performance. After her audition, Simon Cowell said:

"I'll tell you what, when you walked out I thought, 'This really is going to be terrible.' I did, and actually you’ve got a really good voice. I mean, you know, I don’t like the instrument, don’t think it’s necessary, carry on looking like that if you want, because you’re interesting."

Sofia Vergara asked her if she would be performing in the same outfit and if she would be willing to change moving forward. However, Zelda confirmed that she would "never ever" change and is a fairy for the rest of her life.

AGT contestant Freckled Zelda is a popular TikTok celebrity

Rachael Wilson, who also goes by the stage name Freckled Zelda, is an online celebrity famous for her videos on various social media platforms. She is known for dressing up as a fairy, playing the musical instrument ocarina, and impressing the audience with her singing skills.

The AGT contestant posted her first ocarina singing video in May 2018, and it was from the 2018 ALA Idol Champion Los Angeles competition. Since then, she has become a popular social media star with over 299K followers on Instagram, more than 31K YouTube subscribers, and over 6.9 million TikTok followers.

Zelda's first video on TikTok gained 40K views in March 2020, and she hit 100K followers just two months after that. She earned her major break soon after, with a video of her playing Swallowtail Jig on the ocarina crossing the 1M views mark and garnering over 300K likes.

She has her own line of merchandise, inspired by her stage name, Freckled Zelda, and sells T-shirts and Hoodies between the price range of $29-$69. The AGT contestant is also known to model for well-known brands like Songbird Ocarina, Bokksu, and Uniqso.

Zelda has an account on Spotify and YouTube with her own name Rachael Wilson and has released a considerable amount of music over the years. Her work includes an EP with her stage name and singles including I Feel Rather Sad, Stay Focused, I Swear, and I'm Not Even Close, among many others.

Her musical influences include artists like Karen Carpenter, James Taylor, and Fleetwood Mac.

Other contestants set to perform on AGT this week include Ava Swiss, Bayley Graham, Catwall Acrobats, Kim Evey, Maxence VIRE, and many others. Viewers will have to tune in to the next episode to find out which of these acts will be moving forward.

Tune in to an all-new episode of America's Got Talent this Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on NBC.

