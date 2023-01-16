AGT All-Stars episode 3 early release: Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s performance wins hearts

AGT All-Stars is bringing back another fresh batch of ten talented individuals to the stage on January 16 in the third round of auditions. According to a recent clip on the show’s YouTube page, young saxophonist Avery Dixon will take to the stage in the episode, impressing both the audience and the judge’s panel.

Avery was a part of America’s Got Talent season 15 and was one of the top ten finalists who received a golden buzzer from Terry Crews. In a recent clip shared by AGT: All-Stars, Dixon shared that he has traveled to a lot of places like Berlin, Toronto, and Guatemala to play the sax since the show ended in September 2022.

He also shared that his neighbors complained about the voice of the sax being “drowned out by the applause of my new family.” He played “Happy” by Pharrell Williams and the audience immediately started cheering.

Howie, one of the AGT All-Stars judges, said,

"You, young man, are an All-Star. You stepped it up. You went from an amazing piece of talent to an amazing show."

Heidi also stated that she had to “stand and dance” during his performance and could not sit down while Avery was playing the saxophone. Simon also stated that Avery had a chance of winning AGT All-Stars but did not press his “golden buzzer.” Dixon might still win the competition by a “superfans” vote and head to the AGT All-Stars finale.

More about AGT All-Stars contestant Avery Dixon

22-year-old Avery Dixon was born in Atlanta and was bullied a lot in his hometown high school due to being premature. Avery was born 24 weeks premature, weighing just 1 lb 8 oz and as said by his mother,

"His little finger wouldn’t even wrap completely around my pointer finger."

Dixon's voice was "pitchy and airy" as a result of his 39-day hospital stay with a tube down his throat. After being bullied for his voice, he even thought of committing suicide but then started to play the sax. Avery is an alumnus of the DeKalb Medical NICU and founded an NGO called GraceNotes & Totes which provides clothes, blankets, toys, and diapers to newborn children.

Avery is the grandson of Mr. Maxwell Davis, a popular saxophonist who has even worked with BB King. Avery often posts Tik-Tok videos of himself covering popular songs by many artists. He was also seen performing on Amateur Night and was ranked first as the Star of Tomorrow.

The 22-year-old AGT All-Stars contestant came third in the Bijou Theater Talent Competition. Avery also released his special album called “Entrees” in 2019 and performed Otis Redding's 'Try a Little Tenderness' on the saxophone in his America's Got Talent audition.

In the semi-finals, Avery played Stevie Wonder's "Higher Ground" with the band and received a standing ovation from all of the judges. He qualified for the finals after ranking second in America’s vote round. In the finals, he played Rufus and Chaka Khan's Ain't Nobody but failed to reach the top five performers of season 17.

Tune into NBC on Monday, January 16 at 8 pm ET, to find out if Avery Dixon will make it to the AGT All-Stars finale. He will be judged by Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel, and fans sitting in the audience will also vote for him and the other nine competitors performing in week 3.

