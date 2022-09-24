Who was Pharoah Sanders? Tributes pour in as Grammy-award winning saxophonist died aged 81

Well-known jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders passed away on September 24 at the age of 81, according to his label Luaka Bop, who revealed the news on Twitter.

Luaka Bop @LuakaBop We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.

Pharoah’s cause of death remains unknown and further details about where he passed away and his funeral are expected to be revealed soon.

Journey of Pharoah Sanders as a jazz saxophonist

Born on October 13, 1940, Pharoah Sanders was a member of John Coltrane’s groups during the 60s and released around 30 albums. He collaborated with artists like Leon Thomas and Alice Coltrane, and was described as the best tenor player in the world by Ornette Coleman, also a saxophonist.

Sanders’ mother was a cook in a school cafeteria and his father was employed in the City of Little Rock. Pharoah started playing the tenor saxophone when he was studying at Scipio Jones High School. He was introduced to jazz by saxophone player Jimmy Cannon. The musician finished high school in 1959 and joined Oakland Junior College and used to play in black and white clubs.

Pharoah Sanders was a famous jazz saxophonist

Sanders started his professional career as a saxophonist in Oakland, California, and went to New York City in 1961. He joined John Coltrane’s band in 1965 and recorded with Coltrane on albums like Ascension and Meditations. He then produced more free jazz and participated in the Jazz Composer’s Orchestra’s self-titled album in 1968.

Pharoah Sanders’ first album, Pharoah’s First did not receive a positive response and he signed with Impulse! in 1966. He continued to produce more recordings and worked with Alice Coltrane on her album, Journey in Satchidananda.

Most of his successful works were released under Impulse Records, and he began exploring various musical modes like R&B, modal jazz, and hard bop. He left Impulse! in 1973 and kept on joining different labels.

He was featured on the album Stolen Moments: Red Hot + Cool and collaborated with drummer and composer Franklin Kiermyer on his album, Solomon’s Daughter. He even collaborated with Laswell, Jah Wobble, and other well-known artists on their albums. Sanders then played at various festivals like the 2004 Bluesfest Byron Bay, the 2007 Melbourne Jazz Festival, and the 2008 Big Chill Festival.

He received an NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship in 2016 and was honored at a tribute concert in Washington, DC the same year. He recorded a collaboration with music producer and DJ, Floating Points and the London Symphony Orchestra in 2020. He released an album titled Promises in March 2021 and it received a positive response.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Pharoah Sanders has gained recognition in all these years as a talented saxophonist. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Mook @RandallPMcMurp4 RIP Pharoah Sanders, very sad news

Oliver Kemp @deepcutstweets RIP to an absolute titan of jazz. If you've never listened to Pharoah Sanders before, do yourself a favour and seek out Karma, Elevation, and Black Unity. Then listen to everything else

Alexander Nut @AlexanderNut RIP Pharoah Sanders. What a blessing he was to this planet.

grrillla @atribecalledwu RIP to Pharoah Sanders man what an awful thing to wake up to, he will be greatly missed; He was a true titan of Jazz

Geoff Wilt @geoffwilt RIP Pharoah Sanders. Very sad news to wake up to. Yesterday we celebrated Trane's birth and today we say goodbye to one of his greatest students. The giants of this music are departing. I'm very lucky to have seen Pharoah live. Also lucky to have his music to live with forever.

Ethan Iverson @ethan_iverson RIP Pharoah Sanders. My favorite period of his discography is the late 70s and early 80s, when he kept the lights on for a certain authentic community thing with bands featuring William Henderson and Idris Muhammad.

Jesse Duquette @JRDuquette Saddened by the news of the passing of one of the all-time greats and an actual genius. RIP, Pharoah Sanders.

Pharoah’s survivors include his family members, but detailed information on his personal life and family remains unknown.

