"That was excellent": Divyansh and Manuraj's performance on AGT: All-Stars finds a place in American audience's hearts

America's Got Talent (AGT)'s spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The one-hour episode featured the second set of 10 former contestants from all over the world, across several Got Talent franchises competing against each other to stand a chance to win the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $1 million. Viewers witnessed a lot of talent throughout the course of the episode.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, India's Got Talent winners Divyansh and Manuraj impressed the audience and judges with the beatboxing and flute skills, earning a standing ovation. The performance also found a place with the American audience. Fans loved the performance and one tweeted:

Each week of the hit series will feature 10 former contestants, including former winners, finalists and individuals/groups who have delivered memorable performances to try to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel for another shot at winning the competition.

Divyansh and Manuraj deliver an impressive performance AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars saw the judges and audience get ready for a night of witnessing talent from all over the world. Ahead of the show, Simon announced that the artists performing tonight have come from across the Got Talent franchises and that they would be nervous. Host Terry Crews announced that he would be pressing the Golden Buzzer to advance one act forward.

The first act on the show was by India's Got Talent season 9 winners Divyansh and Manuraj. The beatboxer-flautist duo, who got together ahead of the show in India, received the Golden Buzzer from the judges and went on to win the season. As they appeared on the AGT: All-Stars stage, the judges and the audience were already intrigued.

The duo introduced themselves and proceeded to tell their story. Divyansh was a professional volleyball player and Manuraj was a software engineer ahead of their stint on India's Got Talent. Meeting each other was fate as both their original partners for the show didn't make it to the audition for the Indian franchise. The pair met each other while practicing their skills outside.

The AGT: All-Stars contestants reflected on their journey together ahead of their audition. They confessed to being poles apart, but what kept them going together was their mutual love for music. After winning India's Got Talent, the duo revealed their lives "turned upside down," as they got busy being recognized by the audience as well as offered to do the background score for a big Bollywood movie.

In a confessional, Divyansh said:

"India's Got Talent was really amazing, but AGT: All-Stars..I think it's the biggest show in the world. To be here and to compete against other winners and other amazing artists...we're just really nervous to be honest...But we are representing our country and our Indian culture..We have a global sound and everyone resonates with it."

For their AGT: All-Stars audition, the contestant-duo gave their own spin on Believer by Imagine Dragons. The unusual mixture of flute and beatboxing mesmerized the audience as well as the judges, who gave Divyansh and Manuraj a standing ovation.

Simon confessed that their performance was very unexpected, while Heidi called it "Bollywood meets Brooklyn." The judge further said that she hadn't seen Howie that excited before. They felt that the audition was "unusual and cool," and Howie said that the duo got their audition viral in America as the audience was going to love them.

Fans applaud Divyansh and Manuraj's performance on AGT: All-Stars

Fans took to social media to applaud the duo for their audition. They felt that it was an unusual act and that they loved watching something new on the show. Check out what they have to say.

AGT: All-Stars is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the season progresses, viewers will witness more talented contestants taking to the stage and delivering incredible performances. Audiences will have to stay tuned to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Monday, January 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

