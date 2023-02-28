AGT: All-Stars finale: How did fans react to Adam Lambert's performance with Aidan Bryant and Bello Sisters?

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired its season finale episode on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the Top 11 finalists taking to the stage for one last time and delivering some of their best performances in hopes of impressing judges and viewers before one is crowned the winner of the coveted title and awarded their own show in Las Vegas.

In the season finale episode of AGT: All-Stars, renowned singer-songwriter Adam Lambert, who was crowned the runner-up of AGT season 8 in 2009 performed with two finalists, hand-balancers Bello Sisters and aerialist Aidan Bryant. Fans loved watching the alum perform with the All-Stars contestants. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. The show began with 60 former contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises battling it out to make the top 11. The finalists were selected by the judges' golden buzzer as well as voted in collectively by chosen superfans from all across America. Viewers have witnessed a lot of talent in the past few weeks.

Adam Lambert performs with Aidan Bryant and Bello Sisters on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars began with host Terry Crews introducing the audience and the judges to the grand finale, which he also called "judgement day." All the top 11 acts will perform with AGT alums and other celebrities in a star-studded event that will determine who takes the crown.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Finale Results, reads:

"The top 11 acts perform alongside musicians Weezer, Babyface, Adam Lambert, Lindsey Stirling, Terry Fator, Mat Franco and choir group Voices of Hope."

The first performance of the night saw two AGT: All-Stars contestants, hand balancer trio Bello Sisters and aerialist Aidan Bryant perform in front of the judges and the audience. To accompany an already great act was a former AGT superstar and American singer-songwriter Adam Lambert, who was also the runner-up on season 8 of the show, which aired in 2009.

Not only was Adam crowned the runner-up, he also developed a global fan base, with many viewers rooting for him and tuning in to his music on a regular basis. This made him a perfect match to come and grace the AGT: All-Stars stage. For his performance in the grand finale, he performed his single Chandelier alongside the finalists Bello Sisters and Aidan Bryant, delivering some of their best skills.

As the AGT alum performed on stage, Bello Sisters gave an iconic balancing act, while Aidan took his act to a whole other level with his aerial skills, at one point in the performance also going over the hand balancing trio. The act, along with Adam Lambert's performance, received a standing ovation from the judges as well as the live audience who cheered for not only the finalists but also the alum.

Adam joked to AGT: All-Stars host Terry Crews that his heels were a hazard as the finalists were flying all over him. Upon asking Simon Cowell, the judge called the AGT alum "one of the nicest people in show business." The judges also complimented Bello Sisters and Aidan Bryant for their All-Star act.

Fans love watching Adam Lambert perform with Aidan and Bello Sisters on AGT: All-Stars

Fans took to social media to express their excitement at seeing Adam Lambert perform with the two finalists. Check out what they have to say.

The series has been an extremely successful spin-off of the AGT franchise. Viewers have been rooting for their fan favorites and voiced their opinions on social media. The finale saw the contestants amp up their level of talent, which has been very well received. Fans will have to wait and find out who wins the series.

Keep watching AGT: All-Stars on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes