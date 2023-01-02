Why did The Bello Sisters think they lost in season 15 finale? Contestant reveals the reason in AGT: All-Stars season 1 premiere

The Bello Sisters, who competed in Season 15 of America's Got Talent (AGT), will their return to AGT: All-Stars, set to premiere on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

The group comprises Loren, Celine, and Joline Bello, a trio of Italian-German acrobatics sisters known for performing dangerous balancing acts. They finished fifth in the top ten during their debut and have returned for a chance to claim the title.

Ahead of their audition, the Bello Sisters revealed that they were going strong with their performances in AGT season 15 until the pandemic hit and had to perform through a virtual screen, which they felt diminished their chances of winning. The trio were close to the finals but were defeated by fellow Danger Act contestant Alan Silva. They're back this year with more strength, determination, and skill sets to win.

AGT: All-Stars contestant the Bello Sisters deliver a legendary performance

AGT: All-Stars released the Bello Sisters' performance as part of their early release videos on social media. The sisters revealed that they were so close to winning when they made it to the finals, but because of COVID, they had to perform from Germany. They then reflected on their chances of earning the title back in season 15 and said:

"Ever since, if we would have just been there, could we have made it? Like, was that what was missing? So that's why we're back."

Simon Cowell then asked the AGT: All-Stars contestants what they have done to elevate their performance this time around as compared to their debut. The sisters revealed that they had not stopped practicing and would put up a performance that they "haven't done before."

Ahead of their audition, the sisters looked back on their journey. They confessed to watching the reality talent competition "ever since they can remember" and performing in season 15, receiving a lot of applause from the judges and the live audience. They also remembered Simon Cowell saying that they were one step closer to performing in Las Vegas.

Reflecting on the reasons why they lost, the AGT: All-Stars contestants said:

"Unfortunately the pandemic hit and we started performing virtually. When you're on stage and you have these people in front of you, you can connect to the audience. Through video screens...it's almost impossible....We didn't get to experience AGT the way we were supposed to experience."

The Bellow Sisters realized that their performance on AGT: All-Stars had to be on a whole other level for superfans to advance them forward. They also wanted to elevate their audition because they were against their fellow competitor Alan Silva again. They confessed to "leaving no room for errors" and "pushing themselves even more."

For the performance, the Bello Sisters created gravity-defying moves as they created towers out of their bodies, displaying incredible strength and the ability to balance their fellow team members. They definitely improved their performance by amping up the danger element while displaying their core flexibility and receiving standing ovations from the judges and the audience.

Heidi said:

"You girls have the kind of act that you just don’t want it to stop. You have beauty and grace. It’s excitement, and I love you girls. And I’m so happy that you’re here.”

While Howie called the act on AGT: All-Stars the "epitome of women supporting women," Simon called the performance “about as close to perfection I’ve ever seen," and that if he was a superfan, he would vote for them to advance ahead.

AGT: All-Stars is set to premiere on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 8 pm ET on NBC. The spin-off series is set to feature winners, finalists, and contestants who have gone on to become fan favorites performing in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's in store for them this season.

