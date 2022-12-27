Who are the Bello Sisters? Meet the hand balancers from America's Got Talent: All-Stars 2023

America's Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 will feature past acts, performers, and fan favorites who are returning to the AGT stage for another chance at victory. The show will feature singers, dancers, acrobats, aerialists, and more.

One of the performers set to is the Bello Sisters from AGT season 15. The Bello Sisters comprise Loren, Celine, and Joline Bello, a trio of Italian-German acrobatics sisters. They are currently a part of Cirque du Soleil’s Amora.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars is set to air on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Bello Sisters are set to redeem themselves in America's Got Talent: All-Stars 2023

The acrobat sisters who first appeared in AGT season 15 and made it to the finals, are set to return for another chance at the title.

Their mother was the first woman to walk on a highwire without stilts, and together they started training their daughters while they were still kids. Loren is the oldest of the lot and is currently 22 years old, while Celine is a year younger, and Joline is 15 years old.

They appeared in AGT season 15 episode 2 and their audition consisted of them performing acrobatic stunts. They made it to the second round as Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell were impressed with their performance.

Due to Judge Cuts, the trio automatically moved on to the Quarterfinals without having to perform in episode 8. Along with them, Alan Silva, the aerialist who is also a contestant on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, moved to the next round without performing as well.

In the Quarterfinals, the Bello Sisters from America's Got Talent: All-Stars, performed to Bishop Briggs’ White Flagg. They placed 4th, 5th, and 6th in America’s Vote, and in Dunkin’ Save, they received fewer votes than Celine, however, in the Judges’ Choice, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel voted for them, which meant they made their way to the Semifinals instead of the Resound.

In the Semifinals (episode 19) their routine included Dorothy’s Wicked Ones. A part of their performance included the sisters being blindfolded. They received standing ovations from Howie, Heidi, and Sofia and received enough votes to advance to the finals (episode 20).

America's Got Talent: All-Stars contestants' next performance included a special guest as they performed to Dua Lipa’s Physical. The sisters’ father shot a crossbow at a carnation from one of the girls’ mouths.

In the grand finale, they performed with Alan Silva and Deadly Games as Bishop Briggs performed Rivers and Higher live. In the end, they did not receive enough votes to make it to the Top 5, which meant their AGT ended as they placed 6th.

Post their time on AGT, the Bello Sisters auditioned for Das Supertalent 2020, followed by them auditioning for Romanii Au Talent 2021. They made it to the finals of Italia Got Talent as the “Beautiful Sisters” but eventually placed 12th.

Others to join them on America's Got Talent: All-Stars include Aidan Bryant, Aidan McCain, Alan Silva, Ana Maria Margean, Aneeshwar Kunchala, Archie Williams, Avery Dixon, Axel Blake, Berywam, and many more. Tune in on Monday, Monday 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

