"Yet another straight man playing a gay icon": Theo James George Michael controversy explored amid Adam Lambert call out

Singer Adam Lambert slammed English actor Theo James over the prospect of the latter playing the role of gay pop star George Michael in an upcoming biopic.

On Wednesday, January 18, The Advocate shared a post on its Instagram handle about the 38-year-old star "eyeing" the role of George Michael. In its comments section, Lambert, 40, criticized the potential casting of a straight actor for playing a gay role.

Screenshot of Adam Lambert slamming Theo James (Image via Instagram)

Lambert's comments come after Theo James appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen earlier this week and expressed his interest in playing the lead in the Last Christmas crooner's biopic.

When a fan asked James about the same, he replied:

“Yeah, I’d love that. He is an icon. He’s a lot of Greek, and I’m a lot of Greek. Put that Greek together, and you get falafel.”

Theo James might not be able to play the role of George Michael

After Theo expressed his interest in portraying the role of George Michael, The Daily Mail published an article claiming an "insider" revealed that the late singer's biopic is in the final stages of development.

On January 16, the official website of Michael's estate posted a statement denying such news.

"To all of George's Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael's family has endorsed a so-called 'biopic' about his life. On behalf of George's family and GME, we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story. We know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way."

The Daily Mail was the only publication to make claims about George Michael's biopic. In 2021, The Sun reported that the late singer's estate was "keen to move ahead" with a film based on his life, but tensions between relatives and friends over the narrative would pause the project indefinitely.

More about Theo James

Theo James Data @LeftKidney4Theo Theo James at Sirius XM yesterday. Theo James at Sirius XM yesterday. 👀 Theo James at Sirius XM yesterday. https://t.co/rMMpUWbMo9

Born on December 16, 1984, Theo James is a native of High Wycombe, United Kingdom. He began his acting career by starring in 2010's television mini-series, A Passionate Woman as Craze.

He then appeared in several famed series and films like Downton Abbey, The Inbetweeners, Room at the Top, Golden Boy, Divergent, The Benefactor, War on Everyone, The Secret Scripture, Backstabbing for Beginners, London Fields, The Witcher, Sanditon, The White Lotus, etc.

He will next appear in the television series, The Gentlemen, as Eddie Halstead, alongside Joely Richardson, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones, and Daniel Ings, among others.

Poll : 0 votes