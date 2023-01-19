Michael Jackson biopic to be helmed by Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua

American director Antoine Fuqua will be directing the upcoming Lionsgate biopic on Michael Jackson.

Fuqua is known for directing Bullet Train and Emancipation, both of which were released in 2022.

Considered an expert filmmaker in the thriller genre, Antoine Fuqua made his directorial debut in 1998 with The Replacement Killers. He rose to fame with Training Day, which was released in 2001.

He then went on to direct films like Tears of the Sun, King Arthur, Shooter, Brooklyn's Finest, Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer, Southpaw, the 2016 remake of The Magnificent Seven, and Infinite. The director is often seen joining hands with Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.

Let's take a closer look at what we know about the upcoming Lionsgate documentary so far.

"His music and those images are part of my worldview": Antoine Fuqua on the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic

Antoine Fuqua has previously directed films about historical figures, key among them being King Arthur, whose story was chronicled in the eponymous film released in 2004.

One of Fuqua's most critically acclaimed works, Emancipation, tells the story of Peter, an African-American slave. In 2019, he also directed a documentary about Mohammad Ali, titled What's My Name: Muhammad Ali.

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming biopic, Antoine Fuqua said:

"The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am. For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson"

He continued:

"I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible."

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic will be called Michael and will be produced by Graham King, who won an Oscar for The Departed and was also nominated for The Aviator, Hugo, and Bohemian Rhapsody. Principal photography for Michael will begin this year.

In a recent statement, Graham King praised Fuqua's filmmaking, saying:

"Antoine’s films provide personal perspectives of larger-than-life characters that continuously captivate global audiences."

Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group also expressed his faith in Fuqua, deeming him "a perceptive and powerful filmmaker." Drake added:

"His visionary storytelling skills and commitment to his craft will make Michael an unforgettable film."

Michael will take viewers through a never before told story of the King of Pop. For the time being, the cast of the film hasn't been announced.

John Logan will be on writing duties for Michael. He has previously worked on films like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Skyfall, and Spectre. He has been nominated thrice for the Oscars and has won a Tony Award and a Golden Globe Award.

A brief look at Michael Jackson's career

Born on August 29, 1958, Michael Joseph Jackson is considered one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. Being the most awarded musician in history, he has released superhit albums like Forever, Michael, Off the Wall, Thriller, Bad, Dangerous, and many more.

Michael Jackson has influenced several artists across countless genres with his dance, music, fashion, composition, and performances in music videos. He popularized a popular dance move called "moonwalk" - a name given by him.

The King of Pop passed away on June 25, 2009, following a heart attack caused by a propofol and benzodiazepine overdose.

