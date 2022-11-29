"Does not deserve to be punished": Will Smith's Emancipation promotion prompts netizens' support following Oscar slap

The 2021 Oscars, Will Smith and the slap is the one incident that people who saw it might remember for the rest of their lives.

However, the slap managed to damage quite a lot of aspects of Smith's life. From being banned from the Oscars for ten years, to people not forgiving him for the slap for months, the road doesn't seem to be getting smoother for Smith.

Additionally, the actor is now worried that the slap might even affect his upcoming film Emancipation.

Smith slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, the former's wife, and Smith has been on the public radar ever since.

In an interview with Fox News, the actor expressed his concern about how the moviegoers will not be “ready” to see his film. However, all of this also brought a lot of support for the actor as many took to social media to post in favor of him and his work.

Some believe that Will Smith doesn't "deserve" to be punished over the slap, while others said that since Smith apologized to Rock, he should be forgiven.

Jeremy Fuscaldo (Parody)



I support his career and will gladly watch Emancipation. Will Smith responds to moviegoers who refuse to watch #Emancipation so soon after the Oscars slap: "I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready." Will Smith does not deserve to be punished this harshly over what happened to him.I support his career and will gladly watch Emancipation.

Netizens come in support of Will Smith months after the Oscar slap incident

While the Will Smith and Chris Rock fiasco happened in April 2022, his movie Emanicipation is set for release in December 2022, six months after the incident. However, several netizens haven't forgotten the incident and neither have they forgiven Smith.

At the same time, several fans of the Gemini Man actor are now coming to his rescue and supporting him and his upcoming movie. Several fans supported Smith and claimed that they would “gladly” watch his movie.

Im a fan of and adore Will Smith. However, this didn't "happen to him". It "happened" to Chris. But Will apologized and that should be enough. I will also continue to gladly watch anything he's in.

If some people decide not to see his movie because they think he behaved badly, that's their decision. Other people won't feel as strongly.

Others spoke about how Smith still faces backlash for the slap, despite apologizing for it, while other actors who have made transphobic comments or are abusers are still welcome in the industry.

Will Smith smacked a peer and almost immediately apologized. Leticia tweeted out an anti vaxx link two years ago and apologized. Brad Pitt terrorized his wife and kids and *crickets.* But yeah these are all definitely the same!!

It does seem quite revealing how Hollywood continues to push Will Smith as a figure of abject shame, all while we've been barraged with thinkpieces on how transphobes and accused abusers will be welcomed back to work with open arms because of cancel culture or whatever. Will Smith responds to moviegoers who refuse to watch #Emancipation so soon after the Oscars slap: "I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready."

will smith smacked someone and takes full accountability, apologizes, and in general handles the entire situation very well meanwhile every other terrible person in hollywood does things that are far worse & are allowed to continue working without even acknowledging their actions Will Smith says he "completely" respects if audiences aren't ready to see him in his upcoming film #Emancipation

I'm never going to forgive y'all for carrying on like Will Smith shot that man.

Will Smith fearful of the Oscar incident affecting Emancipation’s performance

Sensing how the incident is still fresh in people’s minds, the King Richard actor, in an interview with Fox News, claimed that he is concerned about his team. He said that he understands if people aren't ready to watch his film, and that he would "absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready."

However, he added that his "deepest concern" is his team, especially the film's director Antoine Fuqua. Smith added that he believes the film is the "greatest work of his (Fuqua's) entire career."

He also acknowledged his team’s hard work on the film and wished that his actions did not penalize them.

The movie is all set to be released in selective cinemas and Apple TV+ on December 2, 2022. Emanicipation also stars Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa along with Smith.

The movie is about an enslaved man, Peter, played by Will Smith, who escaped from a Louisana plantation, and later joined the Union Army.

