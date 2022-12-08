Emancipation cast list and characters explored

Emancipation, starring Will Smith in the lead role, is all set to arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9, 2022. The film, set in the 1860s, tells the story of a man who escaped from a plantation where he was enslaved. Here's a brief description of the movie, as per Apple TV:

''Inspired by the gripping true story of a man who would do anything for his family—and for freedom. When Peter, an enslaved man, risks his life to escape and return to his family, he embarks on a perilous journey of love and endurance.''

The movie features Will Smith as the protagonist, along with Ben Foster and many others portraying important supporting roles. Emancipation is directed by prominent director Antoine Fuqua.

Apple TV+'s Emancipation cast: Will Smith and others feature in a new period drama

1) Will Smith as Peter

Will Smith portrays the lead character of Peter in Emancipation. Smith looks terrific in the trailer, portraying the pain, anguish, and anger that consumes his character's existence as he looks to free himself from the brutalities of slavery.

Regarded as one of the most successful actors in American cinema, Will Smith has been a part of several iconic films, including Muhammad Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Suicide Squad, to name a few.

2) Ben Foster as Fassel

Actor Ben Foster stars as Fassel in the movie. Fassel runs the camp where Peter works, and he's known to be a deeply complex man. Foster looks menacing in the trailer and promises to deliver an immensely powerful performance in the movie.

Apart from Emancipation, Ben Foster has starred in several popular films and shows over the years, including X-Men: The Last Stand, Leave No Trace, and Freaks and Geeks, to name a few.

3) Charmaine Bingwa as Dodienne

Charmaine Bingwa dons the role of Dodienna in Emancipation. Dodienna is Peter's wife. Based on the trailer, Bingwa plays a key role in the storyline, and fans can expect the highly talented star to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

Charmaine Bingwa has previously appeared in movies like Black Box, The Pitch, and Hello Au Revoir. She also played the role of Carmen Moyo in the critically acclaimed series, The Good Fight.

Apart from Will Smith, Ben Foster, and Charmaine Bingwa, Emancipation also features numerous other actors playing important supporting roles:

Steven Ogg as Sergeant Howard

Timothy Hutton as Senator John Lyons

Mustafa Shakir as Andre Cailloux

Grant Harvey as Leeds

Gilbert Owuor as Gordon

Apple TV's official trailer for the movie offers a glimpse of the numerous challenges that the protagonist goes through as he desperately looks to escape from the plantation where he's been enslaved. The trailer gives a clear picture of the movie's storyline and briefly depicts Peter's tumultuous and inspirational journey toward attaining freedom.

Fans can expect a riveting period drama that explores the resilience of the human mind whilst not shying away from depicting the devastating realities of slavery.

Don't forget to catch Emancipation on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 8, 2022.

