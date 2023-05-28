Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge season 1 release date, air time, and plot on NBC

NBC is bringing an all-new reality series, Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, to viewers, taking them back to a journey of childhood and nostalgia. The network terms it a "car makeover competition series," which will premiere on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The show promises to be a treat for car lovers as it marks the transformation of regular cars into a Hot Wheel-inspired model.

Season 1 of Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge will have two fans and a Hot Wheel car lover transform an ordinary car into a complete Hot Wheels experience. The series will be hosted by Rutledge Wood and will have viewers witness an incredible and nostalgic experience over the course of 10 episodes. The winner of the show will take home a grand cash prize of $25,000.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge: The winner in each episode will take home a grand cash prize of $25,000

NBC is known to bring a variety of reality competition series that have gone on to become really successful. Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge is a much-anticipated addition as it promises to give viewers a glimpse back into their childhood. The series will air as part of 10 episodes and will feature 16 Hot Wheels lovers transforming regular cars into Hot Wheel-inspired cars.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Hosted by Rutledge Wood, who will also serve as one of the show's judges, the 10-episode series will give Hot Wheels Superfans the opportunity of a lifetime: turning a nostalgic car from their past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams."

Each episode of Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge will see two passionate car fans and Hot Wheels lovers compete against each other. They will be invited to the "Chrome Zone," where they will face off into transforming regular-sized cars and give viewers a complete Hot Wheels transformation.

The contestants will be helped by a team of automotive technicians, who are also termed "The Car Pool." They will create their designs for the cars inspired by personal experiences and their specialization in the pop culture industry. To get them to come up with their best work, they will create their designs in high-tech propelled garages.

An added twist to the Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge will be the Inspirationator 5000, which, according to NBC, is a "vending machine that will rev up in each episode to present the Superfans with a twist in the road." The winner in each episode will take home a grand cash prize of $25,000.

The contestants will be given a week to design their car and present it to the judges - Floor is Lava host Rutledge Wood, Ford Motors designer Dalal Elsheikh, and car culture influencer Hertrech Eugene Jr.

The three best superfans will get a chance to compete for an additional $50,000, out of which one will have the chance "to have their winning design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car."

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge will see many guest judges grace the competition, including AGT host Terry Crews and Anthony Anderson, among several others. TV host Jay Leno explained the excitement behind the series as he appears as one of the celebrity guest judges. He said:

“Hot Wheels are really a kids’ idea of what a cool car should look like. They won’t probably function as a normal car. You know, giant wheels, things like that. It’s like when you go to a fashion show and the women come out with crazy hats and stuff. You couldn’t really do that in real life, but it’s fun to see.”

Produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Workerbee, Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge is the ultimate treat for car aficionados. Viewers will see the superfans whip up great designs for their cars to become a real-life Hot Wheels dream.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 10 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes