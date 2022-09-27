What time will Floor is Lava Season 3 air on Netflix? Release date and more details explored

Netflix's fan-favourite adventure show Floor is Lava will be returning with its third installment on Friday, September 30, at 3:01 am ET.

Rutledge Wood will be returning once again as the host of the upcoming season, which will feature teams of two in every episode, competing to reach the top of a giant hot lava mountain. Their journey will be made even more difficult by the physical hurdles placed along the way.

Rutledge Wood @RutledgeWood Seriously !! Floor is Lava is back for season 3 on @netflix Sept 30th!! Who’s watching ? Seriously !! Floor is Lava is back for season 3 on @netflix Sept 30th!! Who’s watching ? https://t.co/px9X9zvqMU

Season 3 of Floor is Lava will be a five-episode series featuring a total of 15 contestants. In each 30-minute long episode, teams of two will be tasked with climbing up a lava mountain built inside a studio. The team that makes it to the top will take home a grand cash prize of $10,000.

Arthur Smith, Anthony Carbone, Frank Sinton, Anthony Storm, Brian Smith, Caroline Baumgard, Irad Eyal, and Megan McGrath have served as executive producers for the adventure-task based show.

Details explored of Floor is Lava ahead of its release

Netflix's YouTube channel recently dropped a trailer for season 3 of the show, along with a brief synopsis, which reads:

"Fifteen daring new teams fight to race to the top of a towering volcano to win $10,000. Who's going to triumph and who's going to be toast?"

In keeping with the format of previous seasons, this season will also have contestants navigating an obstacle course in a room filled with 80,000 US gallons of a slippery, bright red substance that simulates hot lava. To get across the room, teams will have to move between objects situated above the "lava", climb up a studio-built mountain, and ultimately reach the exit without falling in.

Once a player falls into the lava, they are eliminated from the game. However, their team member is allowed to continue and attempt to complete the course.

The mood of the game is perfectly captured by Rutledge Wood, who says in the trailer:

"Welcome to a new season of Floor Is Lava. The lava? Hotter. The towering volcano? Hotter. The host? Still super duper hot."

Who is the host of Floor is Lava season 3?

Auto racing analyst and TV show host Rutledge Wood was one of the three hosts (alongside Adam Ferrara and Tanner Foust) for History's Top Gear, which premiered on November 21, 2010. That apart, he also hosted Speed Road Tour Challenge in 2007, and was a constant on NASCAR Trackside until 2013.

In 2013, Wood participated in the 2013 Long Beach Toyota Celebrity Race with Adam Carolla, and won in the Pro Category.

Apart from being the host of Floor is Lava, he is also the host of American Barbecue Showdown, which premiered in September 2020.

Rutledge Wood @RutledgeWood FLOOR IS LAVA is back June 3rd on @netflix !! Tell everyone! All new rooms, new teams, & a VOLCANO!! FLOOR IS LAVA is back June 3rd on @netflix !! Tell everyone! All new rooms, new teams, & a VOLCANO!! https://t.co/URPM7eCvN2

Floor Is Lava first premiered on June 19, 2020, on Netflix. Although, it did clash with several similar shows such as ABC's Don't and Fox's Ultimate Tag, it made its mark on the ott platform and became a fan-favourite. It received more recognition after being mentioned in the Netflix mockumentary, Death to 2020,

Following that, it was renewed for a second season in April 2021.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Floor is Lava on September 30 on Netflix.

