BBQ Brawl Season 3 contestant list: Netflix American BBQ Showdown winner Tina Cannon and others star

Nine contestants on Food Network's BBQ Brawl, Season 3, are set to compete in the battle to become the best BBQ chef ever. Premiering on Monday, May 9, 2022, the show will star Tina Cannon, the winner of Netflix's American BBQ Showdown, and other renowned chefs as contestants.

BBQ Brawl features BBQ chefs from all over the country. Nine contestants are tested on their skills of skewing by mentors Bobby Flay and Michael Symon. Contestants will have to face immensely tough challenges. The one who wins the show will be declared a barbecue champion entirely on the Food Network.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Bobby Flay and Michael Symon mentor and coach the country's most-respected barbecue challengers in a four-part competition. The coaches go head-to-head to passionately mentor, inspire and nurture teams of speciality pitmasters from all over America. At stake is the title of Master of Cue and the starring role in a series on FoodNetwork.com.

Meet the cast list of BBQ Brawl season 3

1) Matthew Roth

Passionate about barbecues, Matthew Roth specializes in BBQ food and Vietnamese dishes as well. Roth also owns an Austin-based bar named Smokin Beauty, where he serves beer, beef, and cocktails.

2) Michelle Wallace

Wallace is currently the executive chef on Gatlin's BBQ team. She had a knack for cooking from childhood, which led her to culinary training at The Art Institute of Houston. Moreover, in 2021, she was nominated for the Culture Map Houston Tastemakers Awards in the rising star chef category.

3) Don Nguyen

Don is a master in preparing its cuisine and other dishes of Vietnamese origin. He owns Khoii Barbecue, a Texas-inspired and Asian-influenced BBQ restaurant in Texas. Moreover, he keeps sharing the rush that keeps going at his place.

4) Tony Froyan

Chef Tony Froyan has been running a catering business under the name Fire & Feast in Maywood, New Jersey, since July 2020. He did his training in culinary activities at The Culinary Institute of America. After this, he was the director of logistics at the Fire Roasted Catering in September 2015. In he was a manager at Diamond Fantasy, LLC.

5) Rashad Jones

'Barbeque Nerd' as quoted by himself on his Twitter handle, Rashad owns Big Lee's, a restaurant that serves the highest quality barbecue, sides, and delicious desserts in the Ocala area, Florida. Moreover, he is a father and a husband too.

6) Sunny Moody

Owner of Mood Swing BBQ, Sunny Moody, is a World Champion Steak and Pitmaster. The mom of four enjoys developing new recipes. Moreover, along with acing the barbecue art, Moody also is a Certified Personal Trainer / Nutrition Coach.

7) Tina Cannon

Chef Tina Cannon, the winner of Netflix's American BBQ Showdown, is set to appear in BBQ Brawl season 3. She is also a World Food Champion and Georgia BBQ Champion.

8) James Cruse

Pitmaster James Cruse received first place in the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in 2021. He led his team named Bluff City Smokers Featuring Central City BBQ, through which he represented the restaurants in New Orleans.

9) Winnie Yee-Lakhani

Chef and restaurateur Winnie Yee-Lakhani provide her BBQ services as the ' Smoke Queen Barbecue.' She tends to perform a fusion between the eastern and western cooking techniques and flavors through her BBQ art.

Viewers can watch BBQ Brawl on Monday, May 9 at 9/8c on Food Network and DiscoveryPlus.

