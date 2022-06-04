Floor is Lava Season 2 winners: Which teams won a $10,000 grand prize in this Netflix show?

Floor is Lava is back with a second season, owing to the tremendous popularity and success of its first installment. Netflix dropped the trailer for Season 2 on May 9, 2022 and it looked every bit as entertaining as the first season.

The winning team in each episode wins the "Lava Lamp" and takes home a grand cash prize of $10,000. This year the lamp and cash prize were taken by the following teams: Bad Daditude, The Kickballers, Dad Bods, The Double Bogey Brigade and Too Hot to Handle.

The hit game show debuted in June 2020 and was renewed for another season in April last year. Season 2 of the series, hosted once again by Rutledge Wood, consisted of five episodes, each spanning around 30 minutes.

A look at the obstacles in Floor is Lava

All five episodes of Netflix's hit game show - Floor is Lava - had three teams competing against each other to cross a series of obstacles in an effort to reach the final set of the competition: The Volcano round.

Story continues below ad

In the first round, each team had to cross an "obstacle setting" with added puzzles to reach the exit gate. While there are many ways to cross, the teams will be faced with crucial stages where they will need to land on slippery, moving or spinning surfaces, solve puzzles to open the gate before going on to collect one of the exit passes and land at the exit without falling into the "Lava."

The first two teams on Floor is Lava that do this the fastest and with the highest number of players at the exit game, move to the final Volcano Round where they need to climb the slippery volcano to land three rocks on the top. The first team to achieve this feat wins the game and takes home the cash prize.

Here is an episode-wise update about the winners

1) Episode 1 - Return of the Virzi Triplets

Story continues below ad

The first episode features three teams - The Stand-Up Squad (Danny, Tommy and Willie), Bad Daditude (Tanner, Chris and Luke), and Season 1 alumni The Virzi Triplets (Alex, Sean and Mitchell).

Obstacle Setting - The Garage

Stand-Up Squad could get one member to the exit and Bad Daditude got two. However, The Virzi Triplets failed to make their mark, leaving the former two to compete in the final round, where Bad Daditude took home the win.

2) Episode 2 - Ballers, Ballerinas and Black Belts

Story continues below ad

Floor is Lava episode 2 featured Kennaye, Jeymarlon and Brandon from The Kickballers; Anna, Eva and Halle from The Barre Babes; and Nick, Gabe and Matt from The Black Belts. The first two teams both saw two members out at the exit but becuase The Kickballers could do it faster, they moved further.

Obstacle setting - A Giant Game Room

The Black Belts proved their mettle by having all the members at the exit gate, but couldn't beat their opposition in the final round. The Kickballers went home with the cash prize.

3) Episode 3 - Dads Vs Moms

The third episode of Floor is Lava was titled "Dads vs Moms." Dad Bods (Steve, Craig and Jeff) were the first to have two members at the exit, and were followed by Moms of Steel (Kelly, Rebecca, Rosanna) with one member. The third team Bay Area Moms (Param, Mina and Shilpa) fell short and were out of the competition.

Story continues below ad

Obstacle setting - The Haunted Attic

In the final round, Dad Bods were announced the winners as they placed all of the rocks on the top of the volcano.

4) Episode 4 - Once Upon a Volcano

Episode 4 of Floor is Lava saw The Double Bogey Brigade (Jalen, Justin, Darius), The Foxy Sisters (Annmarie, Emily, Izzy) and Big Top Besties (AJ, Torrence, Mar) compete against each other.

Obstacle setting - A Kid's Game Room

The Double Bogey Brigade easily managed to outrun The Foxy Sisters to win the competition in the final round.

Story continues below ad

5) Episode 5 - Hotter than Lava

For the final Floor is Lava episode, Too Hot to Handle contestants Harry, Chase and Tayler competed against The Circle Season 2 players Courtney, Savannah and Jack and The Content Creators Larry, Mario, and Santea.

Obstacle setting - A Giant Game Room

Too Hot to Handle took home the win after competing against The Content Creators in the final round, although the latter managed to have all three players at the exit gate.

Story continues below ad

The teams on Floor is Lava belonged from diverse backgrounds, with interesting skillsets to their credit. A total of three teams (with three members each) participated in each episode, and the first two who crossed with the most number of people to the exit gate in the first round, battled it out against each other for one final match.

Floor is Lava Season 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far