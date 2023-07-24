90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 8, which aired on TLC on Sunday, July 23, featured Jasmine and Gino finally going to a therapist to figure out their relationship issues. The couple has been fighting for a long time over the lack of initimacy in their relationship, and Gino was also angry as Jasmine confessed that she had been in contact with her ex.

They hoped to find a solution for their problems with the help of a therapist. However, Dr. Patricia failed to even acknowledge Jasmine and Gino's issues. She straight away advised Gino to just have s*x with Jasmine to help her with her abandonment issues.

When he tried to point out that Jasmine needed to work on her harsh words, which made him not feel attracted to her, the therpaist asked Jasmine to "stop talking down" on Gino by writing out stuff before saying it.

The therapist did not go deep into Jasmine's abandonment issues when she confesssed that her father left her when she was three. Dr. Patricia was instead focussed on the couple's bonding and asked Jasmine to make a "compromise" for Gino, to stop taking to her ex.

She also asked them not to talk about their problems all the time but did not give any activities to help with that.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans did not like Dr. Patricia's advise and were shocked by her general statements to the couple, instead of action plans to save their relationship.

Veronica @BuyMeASlushie #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/SVAIMUFui7 Someone needs to check the credentials of this woman to make sure she isn’t just one of Jasmine’s friends cosplaying a couples therapist. “Just give into her, Gino” is not a therapeutic approach. #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans think Jasmine and Gino went to the wrong therapist

The therapist failed to see the couple's issues and was focussed on making Gino understand that he will have to work harder on their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans could not stop noticing the multiple children's toys in the Dr. Patricia's office and wondered if she was actually a differnet kind of therapist.

They also felt that her advise was very generic, so much so that Gino or Jasmine could have paid a friend to pretend to be a therapist.

Jet @jetusername

Almost reminds me of my first therapist, he asked me why I’m scared of leaving my house (I suffer from agoraphobia)

And I said I have a fear of being assaulted and he said “how many woman really get assaulted anyways” 🫣 Gino’s therapist is terrible 🤭Almost reminds me of my first therapist, he asked me why I’m scared of leaving my house (I suffer from agoraphobia)And I said I have a fear of being assaulted and he said “how many woman really get assaulted anyways” 🫣 #90DayFiance

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead #90DayFiance The therapist has a lot of toys on her shelves. Makes me wonder if her main specialty is child psychology. Which isn’t too far off base for Gino & Jasmine

j @johnizbackagain According to the therapist, Gino has to somehow argue better, bang more, like cmon man. She sat there whole session staring at Gino like the therapist was only talking to him. Team Gino all the way. #90DayFiance

Gilead's Neighbor @Fit_MissC I'm pretty confident Jasmine chose this therapist because she thinks as a woman she'll side with her over her issues with Gino. #90DayFiance

Gino and Jasmine will not stop fighting after the session

Dr. Patricia had asked the couple to create happy memories and not to talk about stuff from the past.

She praised Jasmine for putting in the efforts to save her relationship, however, she points out their se*ual troubles in the next week's promo.

While the pair is trying to enjoy in an amusement park, Jasmine cannot stop mentioning their physical incompatibility and they will also have a fight in the confessional room, according to the season's trailer.

TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 every Sunday at 8 pm ET.