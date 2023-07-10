"It's just wrong"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Jasmine for talking to her ex-boyfriend 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 6 aired on TLC this Sunday, July 9, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased Jasmine lying to her boyfriend Gino about going to run some errands when she actually wanted to video call her ex-boyfriend, Dane, to complain about her relationship. Gino still has no idea that Jasmine moved into the apartment building to be neighbors with Dane, who is currently on a family vacation.
Jasmine called him "baby" and cried about Gino not being intimate with her. She also told him about Gino wanting her to sign a pre-nup, after which Dane advised her to go to couples therapy. When the producers asked Jasmine what she would do if Gino was caught talking to his ex, she laughed the matter off, adding:
"Over my dead body."
She explained that she had the maturity to separate friendships and relationships, which Gino did not have. Dane hoped that she and Gino would find a middle path before their marriage. Jasmine was also concerned that she would suffer her whole life if these issues were not sorted.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Jasmine for talking to her ex about her relationship problems, when Gino was waiting at home for her.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans call out Jasmine for being a hypocrite
Later on, Gino discovered that Jasmine was indeed talking to her ex, but a friend assured him that she would never cheat on him. Gino mentioned that Jasmine would "blow a nut" if he ever talked to an ex-girlfriend of his. He has never doubted that Jasmine would cheat on him but was now getting suspicious.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans called out Jasmine for her behavior and said that she was sabotaging her relationship.
Gino once sent Jasmine's private pictures to his ex-girlfriend
In the previous season, Gino sent some of Jasmine's nudes to his ex-girlfriend to make her feel jealous. This led to a huge fight between them and the nudes ended up in everyone's phones. As a result, Jasmine was fired from her job as a teacher, which was a big part of her personality.
Since then, Jasmine has been waiting for her K1 visa to be approved so that she can work in USA. She has also been asking Gino for rent money for an expensive apartment building, but he does not know that she got the idea of staying in this building because of her ex-boyfriend, who also lives there.
