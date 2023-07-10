"It's just wrong"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Jasmine for talking to her ex-boyfriend 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 6 aired on TLC this Sunday, July 9, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased Jasmine lying to her boyfriend Gino about going to run some errands when she actually wanted to video call her ex-boyfriend, Dane, to complain about her relationship. Gino still has no idea that Jasmine moved into the apartment building to be neighbors with Dane, who is currently on a family vacation.

Jasmine called him "baby" and cried about Gino not being intimate with her. She also told him about Gino wanting her to sign a pre-nup, after which Dane advised her to go to couples therapy. When the producers asked Jasmine what she would do if Gino was caught talking to his ex, she laughed the matter off, adding:

"Over my dead body."

She explained that she had the maturity to separate friendships and relationships, which Gino did not have. Dane hoped that she and Gino would find a middle path before their marriage. Jasmine was also concerned that she would suffer her whole life if these issues were not sorted.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Jasmine for talking to her ex about her relationship problems, when Gino was waiting at home for her.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans call out Jasmine for being a hypocrite

Later on, Gino discovered that Jasmine was indeed talking to her ex, but a friend assured him that she would never cheat on him. Gino mentioned that Jasmine would "blow a nut" if he ever talked to an ex-girlfriend of his. He has never doubted that Jasmine would cheat on him but was now getting suspicious.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans called out Jasmine for her behavior and said that she was sabotaging her relationship.

realityfun @realityfun2 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Jasmine has all the audacity and hypocrisy! It’s okay if she lies that she’s doing errands, stay in the same place as her ex, calls him “babe” and talks to him about their relationship 🤦🏻‍♀️🙄 Jasmine has all the audacity and hypocrisy! It’s okay if she lies that she’s doing errands, stay in the same place as her ex, calls him “babe” and talks to him about their relationship 🤦🏻‍♀️🙄😒#90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days https://t.co/JCJHnvnQ9X

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey



Ironically she said it while she is on FaceTime with her EX Dan behind Gino's back. #90dayfiancebeforeThe90days Jasmine feels she is more trustworthy than Gino.Ironically she said it while she is on FaceTime with her EX Dan behind Gino's back. #90DayFiance Jasmine feels she is more trustworthy than Gino. Ironically she said it while she is on FaceTime with her EX Dan behind Gino's back. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforeThe90days

M3AGAN @meagan_yasmin #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #JasmineandGino Love how Jasmine said she's more trustworthy yet she had to lie and say she was running errands to talk to her ex 🤣🤣 #90DayFiance Love how Jasmine said she's more trustworthy yet she had to lie and say she was running errands to talk to her ex 🤣🤣 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #JasmineandGino

Bobs AllBlog @BobsAllBlog I've been supportive of Jasmine with Gino situation but calling your ex is just wrong #90DayFiance I've been supportive of Jasmine with Gino situation but calling your ex is just wrong #90DayFiance

Jasmine’s Weave Dealer♍️ @play_wit_urmama #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #BeforeThe90Days Y’all can’t convince me that she is not sleeping with her ex every now and then! I don’t call my exes “baby”. I don’t call them at all. #90DayFiance Y’all can’t convince me that she is not sleeping with her ex every now and then! I don’t call my exes “baby”. I don’t call them at all. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #BeforeThe90Days

Katrina, RN @SoKattastic Jasmine, you’re the one who went to your ex for comfort. Nobody told you to sneak off and call that man. #90dayfiance Jasmine, you’re the one who went to your ex for comfort. Nobody told you to sneak off and call that man. #90dayfiance

Alexis @alexis___tweets “I feel betrayed,” says Jasmine as she steps out to call her dashing ex about her relationship woes with Gino under the guise of running errands. #90DayFiance “I feel betrayed,” says Jasmine as she steps out to call her dashing ex about her relationship woes with Gino under the guise of running errands. #90DayFiance

Karma @iamspeakingnow #90DaysFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days This psycho telling us how SHE can meet her ex & be friends. But GINO isn’t trustworthy. These 2 are both so fd. #90DayFiance This psycho telling us how SHE can meet her ex & be friends. But GINO isn’t trustworthy. These 2 are both so fd. #90DayFiance #90DaysFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days https://t.co/r2QqjWW0fY

Gino once sent Jasmine's private pictures to his ex-girlfriend

In the previous season, Gino sent some of Jasmine's nudes to his ex-girlfriend to make her feel jealous. This led to a huge fight between them and the nudes ended up in everyone's phones. As a result, Jasmine was fired from her job as a teacher, which was a big part of her personality.

Since then, Jasmine has been waiting for her K1 visa to be approved so that she can work in USA. She has also been asking Gino for rent money for an expensive apartment building, but he does not know that she got the idea of staying in this building because of her ex-boyfriend, who also lives there.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

