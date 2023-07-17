"The face of hypocrisy"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Jasmine as Gino confronts her about her ex

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 7 aired on TLC this Sunday, July 16, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a tough conversation between Gino and Jasmine and the latter confessed that she was still in contact with her ex and was living in the same building as him.

This shocked Gino as he was the one who was paying for her residence and Jasmine instead started to accuse Gino of building up insecurities in her by rejecting s*x.

Jasmine has always asked Gino not to talk to any girl and got jealous even when he talked to a waitress. However, she tried to downplay her own fault.

She explained that her ex was nothing like his ex and screamed at him for giving her more insecurities. She also asked him not to talk about his previous wife, when she was the one who had mentioned her ex-husband in their conversation.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans called out Jasmine for being a hypocrite and felt that she had cheated on Gino with her ex-partner, in whose building she was living.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans think Jasmine has cheated on Gino

Gino had sent some of Jasmine's in appropriate photos to his ex-girlfriend, who spread it like wildfire. This caused Jasmine to lose her job and now Gino was paying for her living expenses until the K1 visa arrives.

But, Gino has his doubts as Jasmine hid the fact that she had dated Dane in the past.

She also kept it hidden from him that she met him before Gino landed and that they talked once every month. According to Jasmine's rules, she had already "cheated" on him.

Jasmine also confessed that she thought about sleeping with her ex but never acted on it. She blamed this on Gino, saying that he always rejected her advances.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans felt that Jasmine was acting like a hyocrite and that she had definitely slept with Dane. They also reminded her that if Gino had done something like this, she would have made a whole scene out of it.

Celeste @man41203362 When Jasmine says she’s not cheating on Gino, it sure sounds like something else… #90DayFiance

Karen @KarenSchofield5

#90DayFiance So Jasmine can talk about her ex-husband, and live in the same building as her ex-boyfriend, but Gino can't talk to a waitress or literally any female besides Jasmine without her freaking out? The hypocrisy here is off the charts. Time to man up, Gino!

Dramatha (parody) @Dramatha

#90DayFiance If Gino told Jasmine the same thing we'd all be watching another episode of the latest Panama telenovela with crocodile tears and yelling.

Gino and Jasmine will go to therapy after this

As seen in a promo, Jasmine will take Gino to couples therapy where the latter behaves rudely, so much so that the doctor asks him if he even wants this to work. Jasmine also complains about Gino never having s*x with her.

It was also shown in the season's trailer that the couple will have an explosive argument in the confessional room, where Jasmine screams that her ex was better than him.

TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days every Sunday at 8 pm ET.