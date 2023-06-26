"A sad case of a man": LAMH fans slam Maurice for demanding intimacy while Kimmi goes through chemo therapy

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (LAMH) Maurice Scott recently appeared on Carlos King’s Reality with the King podcast, where the reality star opened up about his relationship with his wife, Kimmi, and the backlash he previously received about his treatment of her.

During the podcast, Maurice opened up about his and Kimmi’s intimate relationship and expressed his admiration for his wife, who prioritizes his physical needs to the point of getting involved with him even when she doesn’t want to.

Fans took to social media to slam Maurice for demanding intimacy from Kimmi despite the toll that breast cancer and chemo have taken on her and stated that he is an ignorant, insensitive, and self-centered individual to be putting his wife in such a position. They termed him a sad case of a man.

Dr. Cyntrel Janeau DNP, MN, RN, C-EFM, LNC @CyntrellJaneau @bonafidebrownie Did he even watch the playback of the episode? Anyone with any sense of empathy would be sensitive in this situation. He’s an arrogant, insensitive, self-centered individual. Kimmie deserves better. She should not be put in that position (no pun intended). A sad case of a man. @bonafidebrownie Did he even watch the playback of the episode? Anyone with any sense of empathy would be sensitive in this situation. He’s an arrogant, insensitive, self-centered individual. Kimmie deserves better. She should not be put in that position (no pun intended). A sad case of a man.

“Certified treacherous, manipulative and evil”: LAMH fans slam Maurice for putting his physical needs before Kimmi’s

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (LAMH) Maurice Scott recently appeared on Carlos King’s podcast, where he opened up about his and Kimmi’s relationship. This is not the first time that the reality star’s need to be intimate with his wife has been called into question, as previously on the show, Dr. Francis encouraged him to look beyond the act and to embrace his wife as a person in order to form a deeper connection with her.

However, it seems like the doctor’s orders fell on deaf ears, as, in the podcast, when Carlos asked him about the LAMH star’s interaction with Dr. Francis and noted that Kimmi is going through chemotherapy and radiation, her libido isn’t the same.

Maurice Scott clarified that the first time they had a conversation with the doctor, it was before they found out that Kimmi had cancer. Later in the conversation, Carlos added that people believe that Scott does not understand his wife’s diagnosis and that all he wants to do is make sure that he gets what he needs.

"There’s a difference between wants and needs, and I’m a person who actually needs s*x," Scott said.

He continued that during that time, intimacy was something his wife didn't want.

"What Kimmi is doing is admirable as a spouse. To roll over and suffer through it, I was hoping it wouldn’t be a suffering you know. She rolls over, suffers through it, fakes it, all for me. At that moment, it’s something that she completely didn’t desire," he said.

Fans took to social media to slam the LAMH cast member, calling him disgusting and saying that he makes them sick.

@CVCelene_

@bonafidebrownie He said roll over and pretend while she's DYING, is standing by him while he stand by her

PeterBiggs @Moebiggerr @bonafidebrownie Wow🤯 This man is a whole lawyer and he couldn't articulate his thoughts any better than this?? Roll over and suffer through it?!? Maurice and Kimmi used to be my favorite couple. Kimmi deserves better.

Is that a French roll?! @cloudsxstars_ @bonafidebrownie He said "while she SUFFERS through it"…he's okay with his "needs" causing her suffering on top of her already existing suffering caused by having cancer! 🤢

Stacy Luna @LunaAzu77104180 @bonafidebrownie This sorta sounds like marital R*** "she needs to roll over & suffer through it when she didn't desire it" 🤦🏽‍♀️

During the interview, the Love and Marriage Huntsville celebrity further added that Kimmi’s determination to him shows that she’s willing to stand by him as he stands by her. He continued that while it may seem different, everyone should feel that they would be better people if they stopped claiming that they don’t want or need s*x for however long it takes for their partner to recover.

"At the end, we live in reality where that’s not true," he continued.

Carlos further stated a few things that human beings need to live a healthy life, such as water and oxygen, and asked Maurice why s*x is a need for him. He continued that if you need something and don’t get it, you will suffer “health-wise.” While Maurice shaded the podcast host and said, “I need s*x like Carlos needs a mess,” he didn’t answer the question.

LAMH season 6 will return next week on July 1 with a brand new episode on OWN.

